Washington State

Hilarious political quotes to get you through election night

By Jaclyn Tripp
 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — American political candidates who keep a sharp sense of humor often endear themselves to the public. Here are some of our newsroom’s favorite quotes from past U.S. presidents.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy

Mothers all want their sons to grow up to be president but they don’t want them to become politicians in the process.”

Harry S. Truman

I remember when I first came to Washington. For the first six months you wonder how the hell you ever got here. For the next six months you wonder how the hell the rest of them ever got here .”

Harry Truman laughing, courtesy of the Truman Library Institute.

Ronald Reagan

“Politics is supposed to be the second oldest profession. I have come to realize that it bears a very close resemblance to the first.”

Ronald Reagan in his acting days. Photo credit goes to Warner Bros., courtesy of Getty Images.

Bill Clinton

“Being president is like running a cemetery: you’ve got a lot of people under you and nobody’s listening.”

Bill Clinton laughing, courtesy of The Associated Press.

Dwight D. Eisenhower

“Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil, and you’re a thousand miles from the corn field.”

Photo of Ike laughing courtesy of the Eisenhower National Historic Site.

Richard Nixon

“The presidency has many problems, but boredom is the least of them.”

Photo courtesy of The Associated Press.

Herbert Hoover

“Blessed are the young, for they will inherit the national debt.”

Herbert Hoover at the World Series, 1936.
