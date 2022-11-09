ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Sun Metro bus collides with another vehicle; one person suffers serious injuries

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — A Sun Metro bus collided with another vehicle at Rich Beem and Tierra Flores in east El Paso, El Paso police said.

One person was sent to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

Special Traffic Investigations unit is at the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as we learn more information.

