Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race
Projected Danville City Council election results
Danville, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News is projecting Alonzo Jones, Bryant Hood, Gary Miller and James Buckner to win the Danville City Council race. Click here to view all election results.
Direct Election Of School Board Members Passes As Two Bens Win Their Races
Of the votes cast to change from appointing school board members in Alleghany County to electing them, 88% favored change while both Ben Cline and Ben Nicely emerged victorious in their respective races. Ben Cline (R) defeated Jennifer Lewis (D) for a second time by garnering 65% of the vote statewide to retain his office as representative of Virginia’s Sixth District to the U.S. House of Representatives. In the Alleghany Highlands, Cline’s margin was nearly 10% higher as he received 4,039 (74.98%) compared to Lewis’ 1,341 votes (24.89%). In 2018, Lewis received just over 40% of the vote overall. Ben Nicely, a...
WSLS
Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council
ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
wfxrtv.com
Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night
There are some key house races that could offer early clues about which party has the momentum--Democrats or Republicans. Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night. There are some key house races that could offer early clues about which party has the momentum--Democrats or Republicans. Bill introduced to ban...
wfxrtv.com
Buchanan has a Mayor
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) – The Department of Elections and Voter Registration in Botetourt County says there won’t be results in the race for Buchanan’s new mayor until Wednesday. The race came down to a write-in vote with two likely candidates, resident Tristan Harris and councilman James Manspile....
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council approves partial tax waiver
Danville leaders are doing away with a fee for small businesses. In October, Councilman Lee Vogler asked Council to explore an effort to do away with Danville’s $50 licensing fee for small businesses that bring in less than $100,000 annually. After a review of the finances, city officials estimated...
Franklin News Post
Incoming Rocky Mount mayor, council members eager to get to work
ROCKY MOUNT — Pending provisional and post-election ballot counts and the certification of election results, Franklin County’s local races look fairly settled. According to unofficial results from Election Day, early voting and mailed absentee ballots, Holland Perdue is poised to replace Steven Angle as Rocky Mount Mayor while Ralph Casey, David Clements and Ben Mullins fill the three open town council positions and Nick Mitchell takes over the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
WBTM
What’s on the Ballot for Danville and Pittsylvania County Voters
Today is Election Day as voters across the country will be heading to the polls for the midterm elections. Voters in Danville, Pittsylvania County, Halifax County and South Boston will be voting for the House of Representatives 5th District seat. Danville voters will also be choosing four members of City...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council OKs new White Mill agreement
Danville leaders have approved a new agreement with developers of the White Mill. Earlier this year, Danville City Council approved a moral obligation to cover a $26.5 million loan to build commercial space on the first floor of the former Mill, and develop 84,000 square feet of parking on the lower level. It would also pay for exterior improvements to the upper three floors of the eastern third of the building.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats
In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action …. In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI.
WSLS
The six candidates running for Danville City Council’s four seats
DANVILLE, Va. – Six candidates for Danville City Council are vying for four seats, including Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. Jones is joined by Petrina Carter and James Bucket, along with Maureen Belko, Bryant Hood, and Gary Miller. The candidates are all trying to win your vote in Tuesday’s election....
wfirnews.com
Roanoke GOP says strongest showing in decades is just the start
Republicans came closer to a Roanoke City victory than at any time since 2000, coming within several hundred votes of gaining a seat on Council. While disappointed with the outcome, they say the groundwork is now in place for future victories. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
WSLS
Water experts identify source of ‘hazardous compound’ found in Roanoke River
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority along with Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality believe they have found the source of a ‘hazardous compound’ found in the Roanoke River. GenX, the trade name for the compound, is under an umbrella of what are being...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. announces new Chief of Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After searching the nation, Roanoke County announced the appointment of its 4th Chief of Police, Michael Poindexter. The announcement came from Roanoke County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth...
Franklin News Post
Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog
A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff. Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2. The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first...
pcpatriot.com
Final Pulaski County, Radford results
Final, unofficial voting results in the rest of Pulaski County’s and Radford’s uncontested races (Source: Virginia Public Access Project – VPAP):
WBTM
2022 Danville Election Results
The ballots have been cast and the results are in for the 2022 local midterm elections across the southside. For Danville City Council the four incumbents Mayor Alonzo Jones, Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller, Bryant Hood, and James Buckner all remained on council by winning the four seats up for grabs.
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
Franklin News Post
What happens after Election Day but before Franklin County's results are certified?
With Election Day over, Franklin County’s election officials may begin the intricate process of certifying local election results. Ballot machines processed ballots on Election Day and in the days and weeks leading up to it, but the results of the votes cast were a secret until polls closed Tuesday.
