Of the votes cast to change from appointing school board members in Alleghany County to electing them, 88% favored change while both Ben Cline and Ben Nicely emerged victorious in their respective races. Ben Cline (R) defeated Jennifer Lewis (D) for a second time by garnering 65% of the vote statewide to retain his office as representative of Virginia’s Sixth District to the U.S. House of Representatives. In the Alleghany Highlands, Cline’s margin was nearly 10% higher as he received 4,039 (74.98%) compared to Lewis’ 1,341 votes (24.89%). In 2018, Lewis received just over 40% of the vote overall. Ben Nicely, a...

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO