Holiday Baking Championship Season 9: Episodes, Release Date And More – What We Know So Far
Temperatures are dropping, snow is thinking about falling, and gingerbread kits are appearing on store shelves. Sure, some of us will be stuck inside for the next few months, but there are plenty of things to do while getting cozy by the fire. Yes, we're talking about watching Season 9 of "Holiday Baking Championship" while wrapped in a giant blanket.
Angry Orchard Cider Launches Thanksgiving Boozy Baked Apple Pies In New Collab
Is there a better way to ring in the holiday season than with a hot and fresh slice of pie? After a filling meal, pie remains one of America's favorite Thanksgiving desserts. Real Simple notes that pumpkin pie takes the number one spot for most popular fall pie, while apple pie came in at a strong second place. Apple pie is the perfect fall pie because apples are in peak season between August and December (per Ask the Food Geek). While you can make a homemade pie in the oven or even in an air fryer, store-bought pies can be a great timesaver — especially if you're hosting a holiday meal.
Ree Drummond's Favorite Thanksgiving Shortcut Is Too Relatable
Sometimes we all need a little help when it comes to preparing our Thanksgiving Day feasts. Whether that's pouring over Thanksgiving Day hacks you'll wish you knew sooner or enlisting the help of friends and family to peel and chop, we all need a little help along the way. After all, they don't call it a feast for nothing.
Aldi's Black Forest Bacon Is Making Instagram Sizzle
Have you ever heard the saying "everything tastes better with bacon"? Well, it's sort of true! Not only is bacon essential for the perfect breakfast (at least if you eat meat), but this pork-based product can also easily elevate simple soups, salads, sandwiches, and even desserts. While most people would gag at the thought of meat combined with a sweet treat, bacon manages to pull off this seemingly impossible feat (just try one of these 11 desserts made better with bacon if you don't believe us).
Classic Eclairs Recipe
An éclair is one of the most popular French desserts out there. This sweet treat is similar to a Boston cream doughnut in the sense that it's a pastry filled with custard and topped with a delicious glaze (which is chocolate in this case). If you're looking for a fancier spin on the average doughnut, then the éclair should be right up your alley.
Katie Lee Biegel Names The Biggest Mistake People Make With Stuffing- Exclusive
We can smell the mac and cheese already. Whether you're a Turkey trot family or a Thanksgiving day parade watcher, the holiday is like no other. Green beans, casseroles, and cranberry sauce are a treasured tradition — although the canned cranberry sauce is always seemingly left untouched. Besides the most obvious dinner centerpiece, turkey, there is one Thanksgiving staple that takes your plate to entirely new heights (and is probably only made in your household once a year).
Lay's Dropped Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters Ahead Of The Holidays
The holiday season is a time when many of us love to enjoy a few sweets, baked goods, and treats — homemade Christmas cookies or a mug of uber-rich eggnog, anyone? It's also a time when a lot of food brands start coming out with new seasonal snacks. Aldi recently teased the return of Blue Bell's wildly popular Christmas cookie ice cream, while nut brand Blue Diamond just dropped holiday-themed flavors of its almonds, including Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Cocoa. It's clear there's no shortage of special snacks that you can treat yourself to this celebratory season.
What Contestants Really Eat On Hell's Kitchen, According To Alex Najar - Exclusive
It's hard to argue that "Hell's Kitchen" is not, in many ways, all about the drama. But at its core, we all know it's really about — the food. The longstanding show has seen dozens of hopeful chefs put their best plate forward in the hopes of impressing the formidable Gordon Ramsay. And along the way we have seen it all — the good, the bad, and the ugly –- as contestants put everything on the line.
Chain Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners Ranked From Worst To Best
Anyone who has ever cooked a full Thanksgiving meal knows it's a massive undertaking to accomplish successfully. The turkey in and of itself is often a multi-day job in order to end up with juicy and flavorful meat, whether you roast or deep fry the bird. Then, there's all of the tasty sides that always make the best leftovers and festive desserts that take hours to prepare. It's fun if you like cooking, but it's often more of a stressor for those who prefer to eat rather than prepare a massive meal. Plus, we haven't even mentioned all of the cleanup after everyone clears their plates.
TikTok Is Raging At Popeyes' Thanksgiving Turkey Price
Whether you are a novice in the kitchen or a highly skilled home chef, preparing a Thanksgiving feast is an intimidating feat. Between the dozens of dishes to prepare and the many eager mouths to feed, turkey day is enough to give any Thanksgiving host heart palpitations. You are not alone if you have yet to have a wildly successful Thanksgiving dinner. According to the New York Post, "The average American says half a dozen things don't go exactly as planned." If you only manage to mess five things up this year, pride yourself in knowing that you are doing better than most!
Trader Joe's Fans Are Pumped To Try Its New Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
Who said you could only have ice cream in the summer? While you might not see most people enjoying a popsicle poolside this time of year, there are many ways that you can incorporate this icy treat into your fall and winter desserts. Whether you enjoy a scoop of vanilla paired with pumpkin pie or an elaborate peppermint sundae by the fire, this beloved dessert tastes just as sweet in the cooler months. Fear not, ice cream lovers! This sweet treat does not have to be seasonal.
The Hardest Part Of Filming Cupcake Wars And Sugar Rush For Candace Nelson - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Candace Nelson knows what it takes to build a cupcake empire: everything you've got and a cherry on top — or, in Nelson's case, a Sprinkle's signature dot. "If you're trying to birth something new into the world, it is going to take 150%," Nelson reflected in a recent exclusive interview with Mashed. "You can't say, 'I'm going to have my 45-minute workout today and check in with my friend and my therapist and have full quality time with my family.' It's not realistic."
Joel McHale Preps Your Holiday Cocktails And Talks Crime Scene Kitchen - Exclusive Interview
Joel McHale is always down for a good time, and sometimes, a good time calls for some good drinks. As the Chief Happy Hour Officer for premium beverage brand Q Mixers, he knows how to put together a decent cocktail, and is always looking for a reason to celebrate – be it the holiday season, a new filming project, or any given happy hour. So it goes without saying that McHale is gearing up to celebrate any mixologist, bartender, or dare we say Chief Happy Hour Officer's favorite holiday, National Happy Hour Day. The all-day commemoration of kicking back takes place on Saturday, November 12.
JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Comfort Foods - Exclusive Interview
While JoJo Siwa first appeared on screens across the country on the popular series "Dance Moms" as a child, she has continued to pique America's interest. With her openness and infectious enthusiasm, it's easy to see why she has captured the imagination of her 12.2 million subscribers on her hugely successful YouTube channel. The social media star has also appeared on "Dancing with the Stars," "Top Chef Family Style," and "So You Think You Can Dance."
Costco's Giant Pecan Pie Is Back For The Season
Just about two weeks before Thanksgiving, Costco is aiming to be your number one choice for the big family feast. No matter how juicy the turkey is and how many delicious sides are served, the meal wouldn't be complete without some sort of pie to accent it. So, why is pie the official dessert of the holiday rather than cookies or cakes? According to Martha Stewart, Thanksgiving was evolving into a food-centric celebration around the same time the British were immigrating to America. Because pie is a British staple, it didn't take long to integrate it into American culture.
Wendy's New Peppermint Frosty Is Finally On The Menu
You may have heard the rumors or read about it on social media, thanks to a Reddit post from September 2022 that claimed Wendy's would be introducing a new flavor Frosty in November: peppermint! Well, it's November, and you'll be happy to know the rumors were true. According to CNN Business, Wendy's will begin selling peppermint-flavored Frosty on November 15 for a limited time.
Patrón Is Introducing Its Fanciest Tequila At $179 A Pop
Patrón is stepping up its game with its most prestigious tequila release to date, according to a recent press release. Although its less expensive offerings will still be available, there are many benefits to purchasing a higher-quality liquor. Certain standards have to be met when producing tequila, and though the cheapest varieties follow the rules, they typically don't go any further to ensure a quality product (via Eating Expired). For example, Mexican law requires tequila contain at least 51% agave. After the cheapest varieties reach that percentage, the rest of the beverage is loaded with hangover-inducing sugar. That's one of the reasons pricier tequila is smoother for a more enjoyable experience.
We Tried Kellogg's New Avatar-Inspired Pandora Flakes. The Frosting Is Classic, But The Blue Is New
Well, folks, the long wait is over. No, we're not talking about the sequel to the record-breaking epic 2009 film "Avatar," written, produced, and directed by James Cameron, though indeed that movie's sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water" will finally hit theaters on December 16, 2022. What we're talking about here is the wait for a promotional tie-in foodstuff that's actually good enough to be enjoyed based on its own merits regardless of the marketing dog and pony show of it all. Because, as we'll try to convince you, the newest cereal from Kellogg's, Pandora Flakes, is an excellent addition to the brand's lineup. But it's one that will be out of this world before long, so if you want to grab a box, don't wait (even though it took nearly a decade and a half for that "Avatar" sequel).
Gordon Ramsay Says His 6th Restaurant Opening Needs To Be 'So Right'
Gordon Ramsay's already famously high expectations are being leveled up once again with the impending soft opening of his newest Las Vegas eatery, Ramsay's Kitchen. In a recent interview with Eater Las Vegas, the celebrity chef stated, "We got to get it so right," saying there's a lot of pressure when debuting a restaurant in a star-studded city. His standards are sky-high, so much so that even something as small as a wobbly table would feel equivalent to Ramsay as "having his own nightmare."
