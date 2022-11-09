Longtime sports broadcaster Fred Hickman, who shined alongside Nick Charles at CNN and helped launch the YES Network, died on Wednesday night. “Fred was a joy to work with and a joyful person,” Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay said in a statement. “A total pro that you felt comfortable with knowing he would lead you the right way on the air. He was the first voice ever heard on YES and his professionalism put us on the right track, a track we are on all these years later.”

