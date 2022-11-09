ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 5 McKeesport overcomes 12 fumbles to beat No. 4 Armstrong in WPIAL quarterfinals

Usually, 12 fumbles isn’t the recipe for a victory. But McKeesport had built a big lead in the heavy rainfall Friday night before the fumble-itis set in. The No. 5 Tigers scored on four straight possessions in the first half and rolled to a 41-21 victory over No. 4 Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong’s NexTier Complex.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Alle-Kiski Valley soccer playoff preview: Game of Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Greensburg C.C. (14-5) vs. Springdale (17-4) Winner plays: Winner of 9-1 Karns City (18-4)/7-1 Freedom (18-4) Tuesday in semifinals (time, site TBD) District finish: Greensburg Central Catholic 7-3; Springdale 7-2 First round: Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Windber 2 (OT); Springdale 2, Mercyhurst Prep 0. Coaches: Kara Batey, Greensburg Central Catholic;...
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum girls soccer team ready for another crack at Moon in PIAA playoffs

The Moon girls soccer team did to Mars what no other team had done in 80 previous matchups with the Planets. The Tigers posted a 1-0 victory at Highmark Stadium last Saturday to win the WPIAL Class 3A title and end Mars’ monumental win streak. Moon also denied the Planets a fourth consecutive WPIAL crown.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport trounces West Mifflin in WPIAL quarterfinals

Freeport didn’t let persistent rain showers or West Mifflin slow it down in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal Friday at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. The Titans scored first, but the Yellowjackets scored more often and rolled to a 42-6 victory. “I am so very proud of the boys,” Freeport...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs

All the talk this week was red wave or blue wave. But all No. 9 East Allegheny saw was a green wave on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. Belle Vernon spotted the Wildcats (8-4) a lead before exploding for 55 unanswered to roll into the WPIAL semifinals with a 55-7 win.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shady Side Academy upsets Elizabeth Forward to advance to semifinals

For the first time in more than a decade, Shady Side Academy is heading to the WPIAL semifinals. The No. 6 Bulldogs played stout defense and made big plays when they needed to en route to a 31-17 upset victory over No. 3 Elizabeth Forward in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Warrior Stadium Friday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk

The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beaver Falls shuts out Ligonier Valley in WPIAL quarters

Tasked with running a hurry-up offense, the likes of which they had never seen before, Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls had to pack up and move their WPIAL Class 2A football game to another site Friday night shortly after warm-ups when a blown transformer caused a power outage at Geneva College’s Reeves Field.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Through the Years: In 1962, Verona made last-minute grab at Gardner points

Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Verona defeated East Huntingdon, 14-7, in a hastily arranged game to get the Panthers enough Gardner Points for a berth in the WPIAL title game. Garry Lyle and Wayne Gent scored the Verona touchdowns, and Harold Mauro set a school record with 25 tackles Nov. 10, 1962.
VERONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Veteran trio corrals talented young Mt. Pleasant team

With only two seniors in the starting 11, one might think Mt. Pleasant lacks veteran leadership. That this team is just a bunch of whiz kids running around aimlessly. But that could not be farther from the truth for the Vikings (20-2), who sit two wins away from a trip to the PIAA Class 2A girls soccer championship.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon eager to get to work in WPIAL playoffs

It’s been two long weeks, but it’s been a time to get back to basics and time to heal up for the Belle Vernon football team. The top-seeded Leopards are ready to make their postseason debut tonight when they host No. 9 East Allegheny at a soggy “beach” at James Weir Stadium.
BELLE VERNON, PA

