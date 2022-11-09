Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Evander Kane’s ex-wife makes disgusting post after scary injury
Earlier this week, Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane suffered a scary and gruesome injury on the ice when he accidentally slashed his wrist on a skate blade leaving him bleeding on the ice. Kane had to be transported to a local hospital and required surgery after the terrifying incident, but his ex-wife Anna Kane seemed pretty unconcerned.
CBS Sports
Oilers' Evander Kane out three to four months after opponent's skate gashes his wrist
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss significant time after suffering a gash on his wrist Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers announced that Kane has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will be sidelined for three to four months as he recovers from the serious wrist injury.
Victim of adolescent bullying by Boston Bruins signee denies he gave player his support
A man described how he was bullied for years by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller, three days after Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said the team failed by signing Miller to an entry-level contract. The Bruins have since rescinded the offer.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Sabres' Zamboni stalls, delays intermission, gets towed off the ice by another Zamboni
You don't see this every night. During the second intermission of Tuesday's game between the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres, there was a delay due to a Zamboni malfunction. The Sabres' Zamboni stalled as it was cleaning the ice at KeyBank Center between the second and third period and actually had to be towed off the ice by another Zamboni.
NBC Sports
Caps to activate Alexeyev while Oshie, Backstrom, Wilson progress
ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Alexeyev will make his season debut for the Capitals on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the defenseman confirmed. Washington hasn’t yet made the official transaction to activate him off Long-Term Injured Reserve, which will require a corresponding move. “I’m pretty excited actually,” Alexeyev...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: San Jose Sharks – 11/10/22
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the St. Louis Blues have another regulation defeat. This time, it was at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 8 by a score of 5-1. In the loss, they were defeated by backup goalie Felix Sandstrom, who stopped 27 of 28 shots on his way to his first career NHL victory. The Blues’ lone goal was scored by Ryan O’Reilly in the third period. As a result, they remain in the cellar of the Western Conference at 3-8-0 and just six points.
CBS Sports
NHL Star Power Index: Bo Horvat is a goal-scoring machine, Nikita Kucherov showcases elite playmaking ability
Welcome to the NHL Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players who are controlling substantial buzz around the league. When a player is included on this list it may not be a good thing -- it means that they are capturing a large amount of the hockey world's attention.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers get key players back, continue homestand vs. Oilers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers will have several key players back their lineup when they continue their homestand with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Out since. Oct. 17 with a lower-body injury, defenseman Aaron Ekblad is expected to return to the blue...
ESPN
Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again
WASHINGTON -- — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights.
NHL
Sedin twins perfect for Canucks on road to Hall of Fame, Burke says
Former Canucks GM, instrumental in drafting players, reflects on players who defined franchise. Brian Burke, now president of hockey operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins, was the Vancouver Canucks general manager who orchestrated the moves necessary for the team to select Daniel Sedin with the No. 2 pick and Henrik Sedin with the No. 3 pick in the 1999 NHL Draft. The selections by Burke, who was hired as the Canucks general manager on June 22, 1998, changed the trajectory of the Vancouver franchise forever. The GM in Vancouver until after the 2003-04 season, Burke continued to follow the Sedin twins through his time as an executive with the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and Penguins, always marveling at what they did on the ice and how they ingrained themselves in the community. Burke shares his thoughts on the Sedins, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, in a special testimonial for NHL.com.
FOX Sports
Rangers visit the Predators after Zibanejad's 2-goal game
New York Rangers (7-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-7-1, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Nashville Predators after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers' 8-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings. Nashville has a 2-3-1 record in...
Report: Charlie McAvoy expected to make season debut Thursday
BOSTON -- Two weeks ago, Brad Marchand returned to the ice a lot earlier than was expected after undergoing offseason surgery. On Thursday night, Charlie McAvoy is expected to do the same.McAvoy will make his season debut on Thursday night -- dependent on how he feels -- according to Frank Seravalli.Earlier on Wednesday, the Bruins placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers in order to send him to AHL Providence, an indication that the Bruins were clearing a roster spot for McAvoy.McAvoy and head coach Jim Montgomery spoke on Wednesday, with neither committing to an exact return date. Montgomery only stated...
ESPN
Blues top Sharks to snap 8-game skid, longest in team annals
ST. LOUIS -- — Calle Rosen had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues ended their eight-game losing streak — the longest in franchise history — with a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Rosen’s first goal of the season...
theScore
Habs' Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for hit that injured Red Wings' Luff
Montreal Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for boarding Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff. Slafkovsky hit Luff from behind into the boards during the third period of Tuesday's game. Luff will have wrist surgery on Thursday as a...
theScore
Bruins' inexcusable mess, Dahlin's scoring spree, and Kubalik's new groove
"I can't take more of this." That's how Isaiah Meyer-Crothers ended a heart-wrenching written statement published Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance. A young Black man with developmental disabilities, Meyer-Crothers has been reliving trauma over the past week because the Boston Bruins deemed Mitchell Miller - a 20-year-old defenseman convicted as a youth for abusing and bullying Meyer-Crothers - worthy of an NHL contract.
NHL
McAvoy's Return Helps Lift Bruins in Win Over Calgary
BOSTON - Charlie McAvoy was just itching to be a part of it. Sure, he was around the room for the Bruins' historic start to the 2022-23 campaign. But watching from the press box and handing out post-win high fives dressed in a suit, as he did over the season's first month, isn't quite the same.
NBC Sports
Tortorella won't walk down memory lane as he returns to Columbus with Flyers
VOORHEES, N.J. — John Tortorella was not in the mood to reminisce about the past. He never really is — he's always looking forward, fixated on the challenge at hand. So a day before going back to Columbus, Ohio, where he last coached for parts of six seasons, the 64-year-old was not going to supplement the storyline of his return.
theScore
Meyer-Crothers: What Mitchell Miller did to me 'hurts my heart'
Warning: Story contains disturbing material, derogatory language. Isaiah Meyer-Crothers released a statement Wednesday through the Hockey Diversity Alliance about the racial abuse and bullying he endured from hockey player Mitchell Miller while the two were growing up together in Ohio. The Boston Bruins signed Miller to an entry-level contract on...
