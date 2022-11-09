U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) is expected to continue her tenure as the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives after fending off a challenge from Republican J.R. Majewski for Ohio’s 9th District seat. With all but two precincts reporting in the reliably Democratic Lucas County, Ms. Kaptur had 66 percent of the vote in her home county. In total, for the district, she brought in more than 56 percent of the vote compared to just over 43 percent for Mr. Majewski. She was at the UAW Local 12 hall in Toledo on Tuesday night, watching the election results unfold with other Democratic candidates. She took the stage around 10:30 p.m. and said after her speech that “all indications” pointed to her victory in the 9th District. “We just want to say that for a district that was red in the last presidential election in the places they drew in, thank you for showing the country that good government means everyone’s included and there really is a big middle,” she said. “And we need to find it, not just for our state, but for our country.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO