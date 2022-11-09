ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Related
The Associated Press

Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski after his campaign was derailed by reports that he had misrepresented his military service. Kaptur, facing her toughest challenge since first being elected in 1982, beat Majewski, a political newcomer backed by former President Donald Trump, in a congressional district redrawn this year and considered a political toss-up. Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported that he had misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service, including his story of being a combat veteran who served a tour of duty under “tough” circumstances in Afghanistan. He denied lying about his record and said he proudly served his country. But the National Republican Campaign Committee canceled TV ads it had booked to support his campaign.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

A MAGA House candidate in Ohio was abandoned by the national GOP after questions about his military service. He could make it to Congress anyway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks out from election day, Republican House candidate JR Majewski seemed to have found a way to explain away his unsupported claims about serving in Afghanistan. At least to his most loyal supporters. "My campaign is not about my military veteran status," the first-time candidate...
TOLEDO, OH
WFMJ.com

All three local Republican congressman incumbents secure seats

The three local congressional candidates in the 6th, 14th and 16th districts held by incumbent republicans have retained their seats. Ohio Republican incumbent Bill Johnson won 67.8% of the vote against Democratic candidate Louis Lyras. Ohio Republican incumbent Dave Joyce won 61.9% percent of the vote against Democratic candidate Matt...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with the GOP primary, when voters turned against Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. But Hageman kept up her campaign pace. “I never took anything for granted,” Hageman told The Associated Press at a small gathering of supporters at a Cheyenne restaurant. “We have not really rested for even one minute. We have been on the road almost the entire time.” A Cheyenne natural resources attorney, Hageman will now enter Congress among freshmen legislators who typically must jostle for desired committee assignments.
WYOMING STATE
straightarrownews.com

Vance beats Ryan in Ohio Senate race

Self described “political outsider” J.D. Vance, R, is in as Ohio’s next senator. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who was trying to jump from the House to the Senate and flip the seat from the GOP column. In a battleground state like Ohio, Ryan distanced himself...
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Toledo's Marcy Kaptur claims victory in U.S. House race

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) is expected to continue her tenure as the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives after fending off a challenge from Republican J.R. Majewski for Ohio’s 9th District seat. With all but two precincts reporting in the reliably Democratic Lucas County, Ms. Kaptur had 66 percent of the vote in her home county. In total, for the district, she brought in more than 56 percent of the vote compared to just over 43 percent for Mr. Majewski. She was at the UAW Local 12 hall in Toledo on Tuesday night, watching the election results unfold with other Democratic candidates. She took the stage around 10:30 p.m. and said after her speech that “all indications” pointed to her victory in the 9th District. “We just want to say that for a district that was red in the last presidential election in the places they drew in, thank you for showing the country that good government means everyone’s included and there really is a big middle,” she said. “And we need to find it, not just for our state, but for our country.”
TOLEDO, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Democrats win all four seats up for grabs on 10th District (Franklin County) Court of Appeals

Democrats won all four seats in Tuesday's election for the Ohio 10th District (Franklin County) Court of Appeals by wide margins, according to unofficial results, which would leave one elected Republican on the eight-member court. The appeals court hears all appeals from Franklin County courts as well as many cases involving Ohio government agencies because the state capital is in the county. As a result, the court’s decisions can set important statewide precedents.  ...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Voices: I never liked JD Vance. But now he’s won, I have something to tell him

I don’t like JD Vance. I’ve spenta lot of time and energy explaining why. So, considering my own bias might get in the way, I asked my friends what they thought of Ohio’s newest US Senator, who last night declared victory over Democratic challenger Tim Ryan.“JD Vance is using the demise of Middletown to market himself,” my friend Jessica – who, like me, grew up in Dayton – said. “He’s simply a kid who was enabled by the women in his family to make the life he wants no matter the cost to others… I’m worried for the future of...
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Republican Mayra Flores defeated in South Texas House race

After a hard-fought campaign, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) bested Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) following the rising GOP star’s upset victory in a special election in June in a historically Democratic stronghold in South Texas. Flores’s June victory for Texas’s 34th Congressional District had fueled Republican dreams of making inroads...
TEXAS STATE
