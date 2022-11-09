Read full article on original website
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington. In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican Matt Larkin. In the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged...
New Jersey House seat flips as Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeats Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski after his campaign was derailed by reports that he had misrepresented his military service. Kaptur, facing her toughest challenge since first being elected in 1982, beat Majewski, a political newcomer backed by former President Donald Trump, in a congressional district redrawn this year and considered a political toss-up. Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported that he had misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service, including his story of being a combat veteran who served a tour of duty under “tough” circumstances in Afghanistan. He denied lying about his record and said he proudly served his country. But the National Republican Campaign Committee canceled TV ads it had booked to support his campaign.
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
2022 Nevada Senate race: Catherine Cortez Masto vs. Adam Laxalt
In Nevada, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is trying to defend her seat against Republican Adam Laxalt, who succeeded her as state attorney general six years ago. Polls closed in Nevada at 10 p.m. ET, and CBS News estimates the race remains a toss-up. Cortez Masto, 58, is considered to...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
A MAGA House candidate in Ohio was abandoned by the national GOP after questions about his military service. He could make it to Congress anyway.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks out from election day, Republican House candidate JR Majewski seemed to have found a way to explain away his unsupported claims about serving in Afghanistan. At least to his most loyal supporters. "My campaign is not about my military veteran status," the first-time candidate...
All three local Republican congressman incumbents secure seats
The three local congressional candidates in the 6th, 14th and 16th districts held by incumbent republicans have retained their seats. Ohio Republican incumbent Bill Johnson won 67.8% of the vote against Democratic candidate Louis Lyras. Ohio Republican incumbent Dave Joyce won 61.9% percent of the vote against Democratic candidate Matt...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with the GOP primary, when voters turned against Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. But Hageman kept up her campaign pace. “I never took anything for granted,” Hageman told The Associated Press at a small gathering of supporters at a Cheyenne restaurant. “We have not really rested for even one minute. We have been on the road almost the entire time.” A Cheyenne natural resources attorney, Hageman will now enter Congress among freshmen legislators who typically must jostle for desired committee assignments.
Ohio Senate: GOP candidate JD Vance defeats Dem challenger House Rep. Tim Ryan
Republican candidate and author JD Vance will defeat Democratic U.S. House Rep. Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, Fox News projects. The winner will replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman and keep Ohio in the GOP's column as the Senate is expected to remain close to its already 50-50 split going into Tuesday's midterm elections.
JD Vance wins Ohio Senate race by wider margin than predicted
Victory of Trump-backed venture capitalist retains the seat for the Republicans in increasingly red state
Vance beats Ryan in Ohio Senate race
Self described “political outsider” J.D. Vance, R, is in as Ohio’s next senator. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, who was trying to jump from the House to the Senate and flip the seat from the GOP column. In a battleground state like Ohio, Ryan distanced himself...
Toledo's Marcy Kaptur claims victory in U.S. House race
U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) is expected to continue her tenure as the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives after fending off a challenge from Republican J.R. Majewski for Ohio’s 9th District seat. With all but two precincts reporting in the reliably Democratic Lucas County, Ms. Kaptur had 66 percent of the vote in her home county. In total, for the district, she brought in more than 56 percent of the vote compared to just over 43 percent for Mr. Majewski. She was at the UAW Local 12 hall in Toledo on Tuesday night, watching the election results unfold with other Democratic candidates. She took the stage around 10:30 p.m. and said after her speech that “all indications” pointed to her victory in the 9th District. “We just want to say that for a district that was red in the last presidential election in the places they drew in, thank you for showing the country that good government means everyone’s included and there really is a big middle,” she said. “And we need to find it, not just for our state, but for our country.”
GOP Candidates Linked To Jan. 6 Insurrection Lose Bids For Congress
The first election since Donald Trump’s attempted coup didn't go well for GOP candidates who were at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Democrats win all four seats up for grabs on 10th District (Franklin County) Court of Appeals
Democrats won all four seats in Tuesday's election for the Ohio 10th District (Franklin County) Court of Appeals by wide margins, according to unofficial results, which would leave one elected Republican on the eight-member court. The appeals court hears all appeals from Franklin County courts as well as many cases involving Ohio government agencies because the state capital is in the county. As a result, the court’s decisions can set important statewide precedents. ...
W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
Voices: I never liked JD Vance. But now he’s won, I have something to tell him
I don’t like JD Vance. I’ve spenta lot of time and energy explaining why. So, considering my own bias might get in the way, I asked my friends what they thought of Ohio’s newest US Senator, who last night declared victory over Democratic challenger Tim Ryan.“JD Vance is using the demise of Middletown to market himself,” my friend Jessica – who, like me, grew up in Dayton – said. “He’s simply a kid who was enabled by the women in his family to make the life he wants no matter the cost to others… I’m worried for the future of...
Midterm results: Republican Mayra Flores defeated in South Texas House race
After a hard-fought campaign, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) bested Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) following the rising GOP star’s upset victory in a special election in June in a historically Democratic stronghold in South Texas. Flores’s June victory for Texas’s 34th Congressional District had fueled Republican dreams of making inroads...
