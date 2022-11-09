Read full article on original website
Rep. Tim Ryan says he'll 'fight anybody from any party' who pushes 'bullcrap' that Ohio is no longer in play for Democrats
Tim Ryan recently told Rolling Stone he rejected any "bullcrap" of Democrats not contesting Ohio. The Democratic Senate nominee said that the idea of skipping over the state was "insulting." As the campaign enters its final stretch, Ryan remains locked in a competitive race with JD Vance. Ohio, once a...
Michigan election results: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin defeats Republican Tom Barrett in key contest
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin has defeated her GOP challenger Tom Barrett in the race to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District in the House, the Associated Press projects. Both Slotkin and Barrett have experience with U.S. military operations. Slotkin served as a CIA analyst and served three tours in Iraq...
U.S. Senate race not yet called
MILWAUKEE — As of early Wednesday morning, neither U.S. Senate candidate in Wisconsin declared victory. "We feel very confident, but I'm not going to declare victory until all the numbers are in, but this race is over," Ron Johnson said. It's likely that Johnson will speak later Wednesday morning.
All three local Republican congressman incumbents secure seats
The three local congressional candidates in the 6th, 14th and 16th districts held by incumbent republicans have retained their seats. Ohio Republican incumbent Bill Johnson won 67.8% of the vote against Democratic candidate Louis Lyras. Ohio Republican incumbent Dave Joyce won 61.9% percent of the vote against Democratic candidate Matt...
Chris Deluzio wins U.S. House race in Pa.'s 17th Congressional District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Democrat Chris Deluzio was victorious in his bid for a U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional district. Deluzio and Republican Jeremy Shaffer battled it out for the seat, and with approximately 52% of the vote, KDKA can report that Deluzio will win that race.
‘Kiss His Ass’: Even By 2022 Standards, the Ohio Senate Race Feels Hostile
It’s never a good sign when you have to rewind the clip to determine just whose ass one of the candidates was directing the other to kiss.
U.S. Senate: J.D. Vance defeats Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open seat
The race between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate for the next two years
Ohio Senate: GOP candidate JD Vance defeats Dem challenger House Rep. Tim Ryan
Republican candidate and author JD Vance will defeat Democratic U.S. House Rep. Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, Fox News projects. The winner will replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman and keep Ohio in the GOP's column as the Senate is expected to remain close to its already 50-50 split going into Tuesday's midterm elections.
Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
Ohio Democrat comes out against Tim Ryan, calls him a 'fraud'
A Democratic elected official in Ohio penned an op-ed in the Cincinnati Enquirer urging voters not to cast their ballots for Tim Ryan.
U.S. House: Five central Ohioans re-elected
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five incumbents from central Ohio were re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to early unofficial results. The Associated Press has projected that all five congressional officeholders whose districts touch parts of central Ohio – Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-Cincinnati), Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville), Mike Carey (R-Columbus) and Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) – successfully fended off their challengers at the ballot box in this year’s midterm elections.
Republican J.D. Vance defeats Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race, NBC News projects
Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, NBC News projected. His victory keeps the seat in GOP hands as the party tries to regain control of the Senate. Vance will replace Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim...
Democrat Ryan distances himself from national party in tight Ohio Senate race
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan on Thursday said he doesn't want help from his own national party, telling "CNN This Morning" that he doesn't "really want them at this point."
Democrat Mark Kelly holds seat in Arizona's U.S. Senate race
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. Senate still had not been determined as of Friday evening, three days after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Heading into the election, Republicans needed to pick up only one seat to take the majority in the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
Gerrymandering reform? - Unofficial returns show GOP congressional candidates faring better than the party’s overall vote total
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican U.S. House candidates won 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules, unofficial results showed Wednesday. This means that under the Republican-drawn maps, Democrat...
Incumbent Ohio U.S. Rep. wins re-election to 2nd District seat
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Brad Wenstrup has won re-election to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night. He defeated Democrat Samantha Meadows. Incumbent Wenstrup, a medical doctor from Cincinnati, served as a combat surgeon in Iraq during the war. He has been...
Rep. Elissa Slotkin wins reelection in Michigan's new 7th Congressional District
Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin will stay in Congress, defeating Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett is a close race for Michigan's new 7th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects. The newly-drawn 7th District includes cities like Lansing in Ingham County, along with Eaton, Shiawassee and Livingston counties, as well as small...
Bill Huizenga wins 4th Congressional District race
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, has been reelected to represent Michigan's newly redrawn 4th Congressional District.
Barrett leads Slotkin in early results of Michigan 7th District battle
(The Center Square) – With 52% of votes tallied, Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett led incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin by a double-digit margin in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District late Tuesday night. Barrett had 55% of the vote to Slotkin's 43%; the race was yet to be called.
Guest Commentary: Ohio Supreme Court Races Will Determine Republican Dominance in the State for Years to Come
The days of the Ohio Supreme Court swooping in to protect the state's election maps may be behind us.
