Geauga County, OH

Related
WISN

U.S. Senate race not yet called

MILWAUKEE — As of early Wednesday morning, neither U.S. Senate candidate in Wisconsin declared victory. "We feel very confident, but I'm not going to declare victory until all the numbers are in, but this race is over," Ron Johnson said. It's likely that Johnson will speak later Wednesday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
WFMJ.com

All three local Republican congressman incumbents secure seats

The three local congressional candidates in the 6th, 14th and 16th districts held by incumbent republicans have retained their seats. Ohio Republican incumbent Bill Johnson won 67.8% of the vote against Democratic candidate Louis Lyras. Ohio Republican incumbent Dave Joyce won 61.9% percent of the vote against Democratic candidate Matt...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
IOWA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

U.S. House: Five central Ohioans re-elected

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Five incumbents from central Ohio were re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, according to early unofficial results. The Associated Press has projected that all five congressional officeholders whose districts touch parts of central Ohio – Reps. Brad Wenstrup (R-Cincinnati), Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), Troy Balderson (R-Zanesville), Mike Carey (R-Columbus) and Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus) – successfully fended off their challengers at the ballot box in this year’s midterm elections.
OHIO STATE
Reuters

Democrat Mark Kelly holds seat in Arizona's U.S. Senate race

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. Senate still had not been determined as of Friday evening, three days after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Heading into the election, Republicans needed to pick up only one seat to take the majority in the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
ARIZONA STATE
Cleveland.com

Gerrymandering reform? - Unofficial returns show GOP congressional candidates faring better than the party’s overall vote total

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican U.S. House candidates won 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules, unofficial results showed Wednesday. This means that under the Republican-drawn maps, Democrat...
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Incumbent Ohio U.S. Rep. wins re-election to 2nd District seat

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Brad Wenstrup has won re-election to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night. He defeated Democrat Samantha Meadows. Incumbent Wenstrup, a medical doctor from Cincinnati, served as a combat surgeon in Iraq during the war. He has been...
OHIO STATE
