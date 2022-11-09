Tim Ryan leads early returns on home turf in Mahoning and Trumbull counties - where Trump won in 2020

Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Jordan faces Delaware County resident in remapped 4th Congressional District
Eight-term U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan is as close an ally of former President Donald Trump as you'll find. He has become an icon of conservative Republican ideology who is known for attacking his political adversaries and assailing the Biden administration during frequent interviews on conservative media networks. His opponent in...
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski after his campaign was derailed by reports that he had misrepresented his military service. Kaptur, facing her toughest challenge since first being elected in 1982, beat Majewski, a political newcomer backed by former President Donald Trump, in a congressional district redrawn this year and considered a political toss-up. Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported that he had misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service, including his story of being a combat veteran who served a tour of duty under “tough” circumstances in Afghanistan. He denied lying about his record and said he proudly served his country. But the National Republican Campaign Committee canceled TV ads it had booked to support his campaign.
Voices: I never liked JD Vance. But now he’s won, I have something to tell him
I don’t like JD Vance. I’ve spenta lot of time and energy explaining why. So, considering my own bias might get in the way, I asked my friends what they thought of Ohio’s newest US Senator, who last night declared victory over Democratic challenger Tim Ryan.“JD Vance is using the demise of Middletown to market himself,” my friend Jessica – who, like me, grew up in Dayton – said. “He’s simply a kid who was enabled by the women in his family to make the life he wants no matter the cost to others… I’m worried for the future of...
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
Former Cleveland Municipal Judge Pinkey Carr remained on bench for an hour after being suspended
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took officials nearly an hour to inform former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr that she could no longer preside over cases after the Ohio Supreme Court suspended her from office last month. The high court’s decision indefinitely suspending Carr’s law license and suspending her from...
Why AP called Ohio Senate for JD Vance
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state. That’s what led the Associated Press to declare Vance the winner over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan. Vance had the backing of...
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance fight for Ohio U.S. Senate seat as early returns trickle in
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Early returns are in for Ohio’s U.S. Senate race between Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
Republicans sweep 3 Ohio Supreme Court races, unofficial results show
Ohio Republicans won all three state supreme court races on Tuesday, which will extend the GOP's 36-year streak of holding a majority on the court and likely influence future decisions on redistricting, abortion and other key issues. Republican Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine beat Democrats Jennifer Brunner, Terri Jamison and...
Republicans Take All Three Ohio Supreme Court Elections
Results have big implications for abortion, gerrymandering
A Herschel Walker victory in Georgia runoff could mean the Senate firewall GOP needs
Georgia once again could be “ground zero,” with the balance of the Senate hanging on the Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker December runoff. Warnock has voted with President Joe Biden. If Republicans regain the Senate majority, there will be a “firewall” against Biden’s inflationary spending for the last two years of his presidency.
Parma Schools committed to consolidation plan despite Nov. 8 bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- Residents in Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills -- for the third time over the last three years -- have voted down a Parma City School District strategic consolidation new-money tax. The Nov. 8 defeat of Issue 9 -- a 3.95-mill bond issue that would have cost...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1