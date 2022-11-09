East Cleveland Mayor Brandon L. King narrowly surviving recall vote after partial returns

Read full article on original website
Where in Cuyahoga County did residents split their votes between political parties? The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King narrowly survives recall vote; Ward 3 Councilman Ernest Smith does not
CLEVELAND, Ohio – East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King narrowly survived a recall vote by 28 votes after all 15 precincts reported, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. At the same time, voters recalled Ward 3 Councilman Ernest Smith.
Cuyahoga Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne names future chief of staff Eric Wobser among transition team
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced that his future chief of staff will be Eric Wobser, a renowned civic leader and catalyst in the Ohio City neighborhood, who left Cleveland in 2014 to become the city manager of his hometown of Sandusky. Wobser, who...
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King Appears to Survive Recall Effort by 28 Votes
Some councilmembers and residents contended King has abused city resources
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won big statewide, how did he do in Democratic-rich Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican Mike DeWine rolled to an easy victory statewide in being re-elected, losing in just three of Ohio’s 88 counties, including the two largest - Cuyahoga and Franklin. Here’s a look at how those votes shook out, precinct-by-precinct and city-by-city in Cuyahoga County, according to...
Geauga County Judge Tim Grendell accused of misconduct by state disciplinary office
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Geauga County Probate/Juvenile Judge Tim Grendell faces possible sanctions after a state disciplinary attorney accused him of misconduct, including in connection to a 2019 case in which he ordered two teenage boys to be held in juvenile detention for a weekend for refusing to visit their estranged father.
University Heights names its 2022 Civic Awards recipients: Press Run
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Heights Civic Awards winners: The city of University Heights has announced the winners of this year’s annual Civic Awards. Here is the list of who will be recognized at a ceremony to be held the evening of Nov. 16 in the Jardine Room on the campus of John Carroll University.
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Here’s where Cuyahoga County voters split their ballots between Republicans, Democrats in key races (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While Cuyahoga County remains one of the few consistently Democrat counties in Ohio, the answer is not as simple as blue or red for one-fifth of the county. Just over 22% of the county precincts broke party lines when voting in races for governor and the U.S. Senate, choosing candidates from opposing parties, creating political gray areas.
Defeated Cuyahoga Councilwoman Nan Baker blames colleague for attack ad
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Councilwoman Nan Baker’s first public comments about her election defeat turned fiery on Wednesday over a political flier she believes was not only unfair but initiated by another member of council. The flier, which Baker said was mailed days before the election, quoted cleveland.com and...
First Energy lineman shot near West 25th Street
Cleveland Police are investigating after a lineman working for First Energy was robbed and shot Thursday night.
Liz Ferro, founder of Cleveland-based Girls With Sole, wins Toyota ‘hero’ award
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Liz Ferro recounts her challenging times as a youth, it is evident that the driving force for her to start Girls With Sole in 2009 came from a very personal place. Girls With Sole allows young women to participate in sports to help them overcome the...
Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
FirstEnergy employee hospitalized after being shot, robbed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a FirstEnergy Corp. employee was robbed and shot while working Thursday night. The 37-year-old lineman was working in the 3000 block of Mapledale Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood when he was robbed and shot in the head. He suffered a graze wound, police said.
Seven Hills voters opt to keep law director an elected position
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Not surprised is how Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta felt after seeing the results of Issue 85, which residents defeated by the slightest of margins on Election Day. If approved, the charter amendment would have changed the city’s elected law director position to a mayoral appointment.
Parma Schools committed to consolidation plan despite Nov. 8 bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- Residents in Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills -- for the third time over the last three years -- have voted down a Parma City School District strategic consolidation new-money tax. The Nov. 8 defeat of Issue 9 -- a 3.95-mill bond issue that would have cost...
Cuyahoga County general election results for November 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Cuyahoga County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Ken Mills to get new trial
The Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Ken Mills will get a new trial after he appealed his conviction of four misdemeanor charges that landed him behind bars.
