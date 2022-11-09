East Cleveland Mayor Brandon L. King narrowly surviving recall vote after partial returns

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Friday is here and we’re still talking about the election. Thankfully for Ohioans, days later we’re discussing compelling angles and analysis from crunching numbers as opposed to key races still being up for grabs. Among the interesting follows is Zachary Smith’s article examining where in Cuyahoga County voters split between Democrats and Republicans in major races. Stay warm this weekend.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO