SBLive Power 10 Idaho high school football rankings, Week 12: Mountain View vaults to No. 5 while Skyline rejoins party

Each week, SBLive Idaho will update its all-classification top-10 high school football rankings.

Here is the Week 12 list compiled by SBLive Idaho correspondent Brandon Walton:

1. MERIDIAN (10-0)

Last week: Defeated Middleton, 18-6.

This week: Hosts No. 5 Mountain View in 5A semifinals.

It was arguably the Warriors’ worst game of the season with three turnovers and nine penalties, but their rushing attack was on point with 209 yards, including 131 in the second half to survive and advance.

2. ROCKY MOUNTAIN (10-1)

Last week: Defeated Post Falls, 22-0.

This week: Hosts No. 4 Rigby in 5A semifinals.

The Grizzlies allowed just 134 total yards, including limiting the state’s second-best rushing attack to just 2.5 yards per carry, and University of Idaho commit Art Williams went off for 137 yards and a touchdown in the win.

3. BISHOP KELLY (11-0)

Last week: Defeated Pocatello, 28-7.

This week: Hosts No. 8 Minico in 4A semifinals.

Almost exactly a year to the day, the Knights got payback on the team that sent them packing with running back Peter Minnaert making sure of it by carrying the load for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

4. RIGBY (9-2)

Last week: Defeated No. 10 Eagle, 37-6.

This week: Travels to No. 2 Rocky Mountain in semifinals.

Quarterback Luke Flowers goes 17-of-25 for 254 yards, wide receiver Brady Packer hauls in seven catches for 175 and the defense forces three turnovers for the Trojans, who advance to their fourth consecutive semifinal.

5. MOUNTAIN VIEW (7-4)

Last week: Defeated No. 6 Highland, 30-24.

This week: Travels to No. 1 Meridian in semifinals.

The Mavericks’ late-season resurgence continued with fourth-string running back and ninth-grade running back Valentine Gomez-Ricks scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 34-yard run with 28 seconds to go.

6. HIGHLAND (6-4)

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Mountain View, 30-24.

This week: Season over.

Quarterback Drew Hymas combined for 236 yards, including tying the game at 24-24 on a 41-yard dash with 3:01 remaining, but it wasn’t quite enough in a heartbreaking loss.

7. SUGAR-SALEM (9-0)

Last week: Defeated Fruitland, 48-21.

This week: Hosts Teton in 3A semifinals (Holt Arena).

The Diggers advanced to their fifth semifinal in a row by piling up 235 yards on the ground. Defensive back Josiah Bosco recovered two fumbles - taking one of which to the house, and running for another score.

8. MINICO (10-1)

Last week: Defeated Blackfoot, 28-13.

This week: Travels to No. 3 Bishop Kelly in 4A semifinals.

Spartans rack up 453 rushing yards, with senior tailback Jafeth Bendele accounting for more than half of that with 252 yards and two touchdowns in making first semifinal in five years with eighth consecutive win.

9. SKYLINE (8-3)

Last week: Defeated Twin Falls, 43-21.

This week: Hosts Sandpoint in 4A semifinals (Holt Arena).

The reigning Class 4A champs appeared to have regained their swagger with wide receiver Caden Taggart going off for 152 all-purpose yards, including 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns receiving, in third consecutive win.

10. EAGLE (6-4)

Last week: Lost to No. 4 Rigby, 37-6.

This week: Season over.

After chalking up five consecutive wins to earn a spot in 5A Southern Idaho Conference title game and first-round bye, Mustangs struggled in final two games by giving up more than 600 yards on defense and scoring just six points.