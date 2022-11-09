Emma Hess wants to do her part to help reduce the number of containers in the world. Her new Plymouth store aims to do just that. The Superior Township resident and Chelsea native opened BYOC Co., earlier this fall at 550 Forest Suite 4. Aimed at providing a more sustainable option for home and personal care products, the store offers customers the ability to fill their own containers with laundry soap, dish detergent and plenty more.

