HometownLife.com
How Molly Banta's paving Bloomfield Hills Marian volleyball's road to Battle Creek
Surprisingly, Molly Banta has been late for school only twice as a senior. But both times haven't necessarily been her fault. She can't do anything about car crashes on the expressway that keep her from getting to Bloomfield Hills Marian on time. On a good day, it's a 45-minute trip...
HometownLife.com
This undersized sophomore helped Birmingham Groves football win a regional title
Somebody needed to make a play. The defense just needed to get off the field without giving up a score. Joshua Woods had been putting the Birmingham Groves football team on his back all night long throughout the Falcons' 32-25 victory over Livonia Franklin in Friday's Division 2 regional championship.
HometownLife.com
How family inspired Novi's Sarah Vellucci, Kaitlyn Hoffman to become D-I volleyball stars
For Sarah Vellucci and Kaitlyn Hoffman, it starts with family. The two Novi volleyball players made it official during a national signing day event Wednesday at the high school: Vellucci joined Long Beach State, while Hoffman is headed to Ohio State. Not bad for two players ranked in the top...
HometownLife.com
How metro Detroit communities voted on reproductive rights proposal on Michigan ballot
Every Hometown Life area community in metro Detroit except one voted Nov. 8 in favor of Proposal 3, which establishes reproductive rights in Michigan's state constitution and forbids prosecution of individuals exercising the right to abortion. Statewide, the measure passed with about 56% of voters in favor and 44% of...
HometownLife.com
Sovik and Baaki, partners in crime for 30 years, prep for a final South Lyon police caper
Chris Sovik and Doug Baaki know the meaning of brotherhood. In 30 years of working together on the South Lyon Police Force, they have had each other's backs through the good, the bad, and the crazy. This month, they will bid a fond farewell to their unique partnership but keep their memories and their bond.
HometownLife.com
Plymouth business BYOC aims for zero waste selling home and personal care products
Emma Hess wants to do her part to help reduce the number of containers in the world. Her new Plymouth store aims to do just that. The Superior Township resident and Chelsea native opened BYOC Co., earlier this fall at 550 Forest Suite 4. Aimed at providing a more sustainable option for home and personal care products, the store offers customers the ability to fill their own containers with laundry soap, dish detergent and plenty more.
