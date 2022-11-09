ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona sheriff found in contempt of court in profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found in contempt

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona sheriff found in contempt of court in profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found in contempt.

The Associated Press

Democrat wins Arizona elections post over GOP conspiracist

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes, who formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s most populous county, had said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of results. Finchem had emerged as one of the most prominent Republicans running for secretary of state positions around the country who falsely claimed that Biden was not elected legitimately. He had argued for significant changes to Arizona’s elections after Biden won the state in 2020 and had been endorsed by Trump. Finchem, losing GOP Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters and other Republicans complained Friday about the length of time it takes to count ballots in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Why is it taking so long for Arizona to count ballots?

PHOENIX - It has been more than 24 hours since polls closed, and hundreds of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Arizona. As counting efforts continue, some are asking how other states like Florida get election results so fast while Arizona still has no answer on most of the top races.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win

As more votes were tallied Wednesday, Republican candidates in Arizona began to catch up to their Democratic opponents who took early leads, but full results won’t be available for several days, at the earliest.  And with the eyes of the nation on the Grand Canyon State, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs went from a 14-point […] The post Arizona Republicans slash Democratic leads, say they expect to win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races

After tens of thousands more votes were added to the tally Thursday in Arizona’s midterm election, Democratic candidates for statewide office increased their leads over their Republican opponents.  But results were far from final with more than 570,000 ballots in Arizona left to be counted, including some 330,000 uncounted ballots in Maricopa County. Republicans are […] The post Democrats expand their leads in Arizona races appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
NEVADA STATE
AZFamily

Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied

MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’

PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

