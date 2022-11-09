Republican Robert Aderholt wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 4th Congressional District

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. The tightness of the race has garnered national attention as Republicans inch closer to the 218 seats that would give them control of the U.S. House. Boebert was seen as a lock in the state’s sprawling, conservative-leaning 3rd Congressional District. But she trailed on election night and only took a roughly 1,200-vote lead after two...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in from Maricopa County; in nearly all other cases, Kelly had a slight or substantial edge. That’s what led AP to call the race for Kelly after Maricopa County released another batch of 80,000 votes late Friday. Now elected to his first full term, Kelly has been one of the most successful Democrats to run statewide in Arizona. In 2020, he won a 2020 special election by more than 2 percentage points over Republican incumbent Martha McSally.
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor...
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the most vulnerable incumbent in Arizona’s nine-member congressional delegation, has been defeated after a spirited challenge from a Republican. Businessman and former Navy Seal Eli Crane defeated the three-term incumbent on Thursday as more votes were counted from the election. Crane banked on redistricting making it easy to knock off O’Halleran. Crane will now represent the sprawling 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of northeastern Arizona and dips south to the northern Tucson suburbs. Redistricting remade the district into one that strongly favors the GOP by drawing in the Prescott area. O’Halleran leaned on his moderate voting record, name ID and consistent work across the district that includes the Navajo Nation to hold onto the seat.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s performance with in-person and absentee votes in Philadelphia and in suburban Delaware County proved too much for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to overcome. Because most of the votes still coming in were from places Fetterman was winning, that meant most of Oz’s votes had already been counted and he couldn’t make up the difference. That enabled The Associated Press to call the race early Wednesday for Fetterman. In Philadelphia, for instance, Fetterman led by a margin that mirrored President Joe Biden’s victory there in 2020. In Delaware County, just outside the city, Fetterman beat Oz in both Election Day votes as well as absentees. Fetterman’s margin with absentee voters dwarfed Oz’s performance there.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind...
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row, and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in the midterm elections, keeping a seat in GOP hands while turning back Barnes’ attempt to make history as Wisconsin’s first Black senator. The win for Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority Wednesday, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Either party could secure a Senate majority with wins in both Nevada and Arizona — where the races were too early to call. But there was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican Ryan Zinke prevailed over his Democratic challenger in the midterm election for a newly drawn Montana U.S. House district, overcoming early stumbles that included a razor-thin victory in the primary. Zinke served previously in the House from 2015 to 2017 before leaving to join former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as Interior Secretary. He resigned after less than two years at the agency amid numerous ethics investigations, including two in which federal officials concluded that Zinke lied. Democratic challenger Monica Tranel, an environmental and consumer rights attorney from Missoula, tried to capitalize on the scandals by characterizing him as a “snake.” Zinke said Thursday morning that “Montana saw through the lies” about him and instead responded to his calls to curb energy costs, restrict abortions with some exceptions and address housing shortages. Zinke said Republicans now “have to deliver on promises made.”
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. Fontes, who formerly oversaw parts of the election system in Arizona’s most populous county, had said Republican Mark Finchem represented a danger to democracy if he had won. The secretary of state, working with the governor and attorney general, has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules and plays a role in the certification of results. Finchem had emerged as one of the most prominent Republicans running for secretary of state positions around the country who falsely claimed that Biden was not elected legitimately. He had argued for significant changes to Arizona’s elections after Biden won the state in 2020 and had been endorsed by Trump. Finchem, losing GOP Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters and other Republicans complained Friday about the length of time it takes to count ballots in Arizona.
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime. “Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul told supporters Tuesday night. “I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to apologize for widely criticized remarks he made after the October attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, Youngkin’s office confirmed Wednesday. “My full intention on my comments was to categorically state that violence and the kind of violence that was perpetrated against Speaker Pelosi’s husband is not just unacceptable, it’s atrocious. And I didn’t do a great job with that,” the Republican governor said in a statement provided by a spokesperson. Youngkin said he sent Pelosi a “personal note” to “to reflect those sentiments.” Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after authorities say he was violently assaulted by an intruder who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home.
