3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NYT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.20, changing hands as high as $35.34 per share. New York Times Co. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stumble on Ugly Earnings from Tech Bellwethers
Stocks closed mixed Wednesday as disappointing earnings from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL (opens in new tab), -9.1%) and Dow component Microsoft (MSFT (opens in new tab), -7.7%) weighed on the major market benchmarks and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite in particular. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.01% at...
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
HGV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.30, changing hands as high as $44.03 per share. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
CD Rates Today: November 8, 2022—Rates Broadly Edge Higher
Today’s best interest rates on CDs—certificates of deposit—range as high as 4.40%, depending on the CD’s term. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Take a look at the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates Today:...
Shares of D Now Oversold
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $62.26 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today
Shares of the anti-cancer cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having an unusually strong showing today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is up by a whopping 26.8% on sky-high volume as of 2:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday. What's fueling this double-digit rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Adaptimmune released...
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VOE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.82, changing hands as high as $139.05 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
SPDR EURO STOXX 50 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FEZ
In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (Symbol: FEZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.25, changing hands as high as $37.49 per share. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FEZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NVAX, YETI, REGN
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 33,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 5,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, Astec Industries and Woodward
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 12/12/22, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/22, and Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $252.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.30% lower in price and for WWD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider
Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way.
Photronics (PLAB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.04, changing hands as high as $18.28 per share. Photronics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Air Lease (AL) Stock Up 0.3% Since Q3 Earnings Release
Air Lease Corporation AL stock has gained 0.3% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 3. Quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents and improved 3.4% year over year on the back of an increase in revenues. Total revenues of $561.3...
