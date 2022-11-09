ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Penn State football: Top 10 players on the 'please come back' list

Penn State’s outlook for 2023 brightened considerably a few days ago when Hunter Nourzad announced he’ll return for another season. Yes, Nittany Lions fans, it is worth getting giddy over the Cornell transfer’s decision to cash in his bonus season. And if the 6-3, 312-pound offensive lineman, a quasi-starter in his first year in Happy Valley, starts a trend, all the better.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin

Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
IOWA CITY, IA
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa

Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
IOWA CITY, IA
Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival

Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
MADISON, WI
Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday

Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
YPSILANTI, MI
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
BTN analyst Andy Katz gives 5 bold predictions for 2022-23 B1G hoops season

Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz gave 5 bold predictions for the college basketball season Thursday as the first week of the season picks up. In his predictions, Katz believes that 9 B1G teams will make the NCAA Tournament this season. Last season, the B1G had nine teams in the tournament, though none of those teams ended up making it past the Sweet 16. The conference hopes to repeat this season, but make it further this time.
WISCONSIN STATE
Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff

It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
COLUMBUS, OH
Northwestern releases threads for road trip to Minneapolis against Minnesota

Northwestern has officially dropped its uniforms for its road matchup with Minnesota. The Wildcats are coming off of a 21-7 loss to Ohio State in Week 10. Northwestern will be going with purple helmets, white jerseys, and white pants. The news was posted about by the team’s football account on Twitter. The Wildcats are 1-8 through nine games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State

Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
EAST LANSING, MI

