Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO