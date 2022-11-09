Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's time to 'say goodbye' to one teams Playoff chances in 2022
Paul Finebaum believed that Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes have been put to an end in 2022. After Clemson suffered it’s 1st loss of the season to Notre Dame, the Playoff was likely a distant memory. Clemson probably needed to win out to have the best chance to make the Playoff in December.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Top 10 players on the 'please come back' list
Penn State’s outlook for 2023 brightened considerably a few days ago when Hunter Nourzad announced he’ll return for another season. Yes, Nittany Lions fans, it is worth getting giddy over the Cornell transfer’s decision to cash in his bonus season. And if the 6-3, 312-pound offensive lineman, a quasi-starter in his first year in Happy Valley, starts a trend, all the better.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin
Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, transfer WR out of Wisconsin, teases visit to B1G West rival
Markus Allen is in the transfer portal after beginning his career at Wisconsin. A member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Badgers, Allen entered the portal following the loss to Michigan State. Now, Allen is in the process of setting up visits while he investigates his next destination. He...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday
Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football drops Veterans Day themed helmets for game against Purdue
Illinois football unleashed some new helmets to honor those who have served in the military. The Fighting Illini are donning a Veterans Day inspired helmet design for their game with Purdue. The color scheme of the helmets will remain the same, but there will be a change to how the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan unveils uniform combo for Week 11 meeting with Nebraska in Ann Arbor
Michigan posted on social media this weekend’s uniforms for their match up against Nebraska. Michigan will be looking to remain undefeated and move to 10-0 on the year this Saturday. Michigan will be donning all-blue uniforms for the Nebraska game. The team posted about the news from the Michigan...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Andy Katz gives 5 bold predictions for 2022-23 B1G hoops season
Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz gave 5 bold predictions for the college basketball season Thursday as the first week of the season picks up. In his predictions, Katz believes that 9 B1G teams will make the NCAA Tournament this season. Last season, the B1G had nine teams in the tournament, though none of those teams ended up making it past the Sweet 16. The conference hopes to repeat this season, but make it further this time.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Historic run for Jim Harbaugh proves he was right choice
In the not-so-distant past, Michigan fans and (some) media were calling for Jim Harbaugh’s job at Michigan. The cries were comical, illogical and petty — but they were also nagging and persistent, so much so that the idea became a joke. “Fire Harbaugh” if Michigan lost. “Fire...
saturdaytradition.com
Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff
It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern releases threads for road trip to Minneapolis against Minnesota
Northwestern has officially dropped its uniforms for its road matchup with Minnesota. The Wildcats are coming off of a 21-7 loss to Ohio State in Week 10. Northwestern will be going with purple helmets, white jerseys, and white pants. The news was posted about by the team’s football account on Twitter. The Wildcats are 1-8 through nine games.
saturdaytradition.com
College football Week 11 broadcasting lineup: TV networks, crew info for every B1G game
It’s time for some more football in B1G country. The Week 11 broadcasting lineups were released by Eye on Sky and Air Sports. The noon ET window has three games taking place this weekend. Indiana-Ohio State, Purdue-Illinois, and Rutgers-Michigan State kick things off. There are no games in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Keagan Johnson still eyeing potential return in 2022, per Iowa assistant Kelton Copeland
Keagan Johnson has had a tough season. The wide receiver hasn’t played much for an Iowa team that could use consistent offense this year. According to Iowa WR coach Kelton Copeland, Johnson is still trying to return to games for the Hawkeyes this season. Copeland revealed Johnson was on the field practicing Wednesday.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State basketball gets first look at court onboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Michigan State basketball is in San Diego for the Armed Forces Classic matchup with No. 2 Gonzaga. On Thursday, the Spartans had their first chance to take in the playing court for the game. Set on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, the game is another edition of...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Andy Katz lists biggest basketball games on B1G's November schedule
Basketball season is here. It’s an exciting time for B1G fans with football and basketball overlapping in the month of November. It also brings some colossal matchups this month on the hardwood. The conference slate is loaded with brand-name opponents as we kick off the season. With that in...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue reveals clean uniform combination for road matchup with Illinois
Purdue revealed its uniforms for Saturday’s contest against Illinois Thursday afternoon on Twitter. The uniforms step away from the traditional uniforms and feature an all-white jersey-pant combo with black helmets and a white “P” rather the traditional gold. The black lid is a nice contrast to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo reacts to signing impressive 2023 recruiting class for Michigan State
Tom Izzo is probably in a good mood. The Michigan State head coach reacted to a strong 2023 recruiting class coming to East Lansing. Michigan State now holds the No.3 recruiting class in the nation by 247 Sports and Rivals. The Spartans received National Letters of Intent from Xavier Booker, Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Gehrig Normand.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple updates Casey Thompson's status, practice reps for Nebraska QBs ahead of Week 11
Mark Whipple is wondering who his quarterback is going to be for Week 11. The offensive coordinator at Nebraska gave an update on the situation ahead of this weekend’s game against Michigan. According to Whipple, starter Casey Thompson is doing “a lot better” but has still not taken a...
