TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Throughout the 2021-22 season, one of Alabama basketball's more consistent issues was the inability to correct mistakes on a game-by-game basis. If the Crimson Tide struggled from the free-throw line, it seemed to be an issue for multiple games. A rough shooting night from beyond the arc? That was bound to turn into a streak. Frequent turnovers resulting in game-changing points for the opposition? That was a big problem in Alabama's streak where it lost five of eight games at the turn of the new year.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO