Tri-City Herald
Alabama Basketball Shows True Potential in 95-59 Win over Liberty
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Throughout the 2021-22 season, one of Alabama basketball's more consistent issues was the inability to correct mistakes on a game-by-game basis. If the Crimson Tide struggled from the free-throw line, it seemed to be an issue for multiple games. A rough shooting night from beyond the arc? That was bound to turn into a streak. Frequent turnovers resulting in game-changing points for the opposition? That was a big problem in Alabama's streak where it lost five of eight games at the turn of the new year.
Tri-City Herald
Get Up; It’s Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Mississippi State
Georgia is coming off one of its biggest games in program history after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers and jumping up to the No. 1 spot in the college football playoff rankings. They now are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a cross-divisional matchup. Georgia sits as a current 16.5-point favorite.
Tri-City Herald
The Extra Point: Looking at Alabama Soccer’s Game vs. Jackson State
The Alabama Crimson Tide's soccer season has gone better than perhaps the most optimistic fan could have hoped for, and the top ranked Tide will look to continue their run tonight against a tough Jackson State team. The Tigers finished the year 11-7-1, including a SWAC tournament championship. They lead...
Tri-City Herald
Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to face Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:. - Rankings:. - Offensive Statistics:. Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS...
MaxPreps
247Sports: 2022 Signing Day storylines, potential flips, surprises and one massive what-if
While much of the conversation these days might be centered around the College Football Playoff after a wild Week 10, it's time to remind everyone that Signing Day (Dec. 21) is right around the corner. While some fans might be ready to check out on the 2022 season because of...
Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
wbrc.com
Son of Alabama state superintendent recovering after he was struck by vehicle on UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle on the University of Alabama campus Friday, November 4. According to a Facebook post from Dr. Mackey, his son Christopher - a freshman at UA - was struck...
wvtm13.com
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
Bham Now
10 amazing weekend events in The Magic City—Nov. 11-13
We spy cooler temperatures this weekend in The Magic City. It’s time to head outside and have fun at these events—from parades to delicious food—with your crew in Birmingham, November 11-13. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Get ready for...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Bham Now
Meet the family behind Smith’s Variety—a Crestline favorite since 1950
A quaint store brimming with toys, candy, party goods and everything in between is nestled in Crestline Village. The sign’s red and white letters may be shiny and new, but Smith’s Variety has been part of this community since 1950. Read on to learn how this one family has continued its legacy.
wbrc.com
Online hiring event starts for West Alabama logistics company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ARD Logistics needs more talented team members. It’s hosting a hiring event in hopes of filling positions in West Alabama. Management hopes the starting pay, benefits and signing bonuses up to $500 to attract the type of workers they’re looking for. The company is working with West Alabama Works to get people to apply online during a virtual hiring event happening right now.
CBS42.com
Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway, Bessemer Cutoff DA Lynneice Washington re-elected
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway was elected to his second term as the county’s top cop on Tuesday, garnering 52 percent in Tuesday’s vote after 99.45 percent of the votes were counted. Pettway, 58, was elected four years ago as Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff. Pettway has...
Bham Now
Chez Fonfon, Daniel George, Green Acres on 4th Avenue earn 95 + food service scores in October
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Chez Fonfon in the Five Points South Entertainment District, Mountain Brook’s Daniel George Restaurant and Green Acres on Historic 4th Avenue downtown received 95 and above on their food service scores this past October . Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department...
