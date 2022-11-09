ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tri-City Herald

Alabama Basketball Shows True Potential in 95-59 Win over Liberty

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Throughout the 2021-22 season, one of Alabama basketball's more consistent issues was the inability to correct mistakes on a game-by-game basis. If the Crimson Tide struggled from the free-throw line, it seemed to be an issue for multiple games. A rough shooting night from beyond the arc? That was bound to turn into a streak. Frequent turnovers resulting in game-changing points for the opposition? That was a big problem in Alabama's streak where it lost five of eight games at the turn of the new year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Get Up; It’s Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Mississippi State

Georgia is coming off one of its biggest games in program history after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers and jumping up to the No. 1 spot in the college football playoff rankings. They now are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a cross-divisional matchup. Georgia sits as a current 16.5-point favorite.
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

The Extra Point: Looking at Alabama Soccer’s Game vs. Jackson State

The Alabama Crimson Tide's soccer season has gone better than perhaps the most optimistic fan could have hoped for, and the top ranked Tide will look to continue their run tonight against a tough Jackson State team. The Tigers finished the year 11-7-1, including a SWAC tournament championship. They lead...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-3, 3-3 ACC) is set to face Clemson (8-1, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:. - Rankings:. - Offensive Statistics:. Key: National Rank out of 131 FBS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air

From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Birmingham Veterans Day Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 75th annual National Veterans Day Parade takes place in Downtown Birmingham on Friday. The parade will feature veterans of Alabama, color guards, high school band performances, drill teams, and an especially popular highlight — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade kicked off at 11:00 a.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

10 amazing weekend events in The Magic City—Nov. 11-13

We spy cooler temperatures this weekend in The Magic City. It’s time to head outside and have fun at these events—from parades to delicious food—with your crew in Birmingham, November 11-13. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Get ready for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Online hiring event starts for West Alabama logistics company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ARD Logistics needs more talented team members. It’s hosting a hiring event in hopes of filling positions in West Alabama. Management hopes the starting pay, benefits and signing bonuses up to $500 to attract the type of workers they’re looking for. The company is working with West Alabama Works to get people to apply online during a virtual hiring event happening right now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS42.com

Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

