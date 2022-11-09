Read full article on original website
US Senate race between Cortez Masto, Laxalt too close to call with 93% of Nevada ballots counted
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Days into the ballot counting process in Nevada, the most high-profile race in the state is still too close to call. Friday afternoon, another batch of ballots was added to Clark County's totals, narrowing the gap between incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt to less than 1,000 votes.
Stavros Anthony wins Nevada lieutenant governor's race defeating Cano Burkhead
Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor after defeating Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead. Anthony, a Republican, was elected to the Las Vegas City Council in June 2009 and appointed mayor pro tem in 2015 and re-appointed in 2020. Cano Burkhead was selected by Gov. Steve...
Democrat Dina Titus defeats Republican in race for Las Vegas congressional seat
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won re-election in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.
Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state races
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to defeat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but split-ticket voters gave projected victories to statewide candidates on both sides of the aisle. The post Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state races appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Republican Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race against Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the Nevada gubernatorial race.
What triggers a recount in Nevada?
If the U.S. Senate race in Nevada remains tight, a recount could happen, but there are unique rules that need to be followed.
Republican Stavros Anthony to become Nevada’s next lieutenant governor
Republican Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor, the Associated Press projected Friday.
As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge
Mail ballots submitted to county election officials that have signatures that do not match those on file require “cures,” a process by which county election workers verify the identity of the voter in question before having their ballot counted. The post As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada passes ballot initiative for Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to...
Sheriff Joe Lombardo releases statement after being declared winner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sheriff Joe Lombardo released the following statement after he was declared the winner of Nevada’s gubernatorial election Friday evening. I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and serve our entire state as your next governor.
Gov. Steve Sisolak releases statement conceding to Sheriff Joe Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak released the following statement on the state of the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday evening. While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning. Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters. So whether you voted for me or Sheriff Lombardo, it is important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward. That is why I reached out to the Sheriff to wish him success.
With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans said “yes” to codifying equal rights in the state constitution, unofficial election results show. Question 1 asked voters to add to the state constitution language that people can not be discriminated against based on “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” That makes it the […] The post With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation appeared first on Nevada Current.
2022 Nevada preliminary General Election results
CORTEZ MASTO, CATHERINE (DEM)40846747. CANO BURKHEAD, ELIZABETH “LISA” (DEM) 38123644.
Three takeaways from the 2022 election — so far
Election Day may be over, but ballots are still being counted across Nevada in the 2022 general election. Nye County Interim Clerk Mark Kampf said volunteers would be hand counting remaining ballots beginning Thursday morning at the Valley Electric Conference Center in Pahrump. “We are under pressure to complete this...
Nevada passes sweeping version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to...
As results trickle in, many Democrats gain ground on Republicans in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto pulled to within 9,000 votes of Adam Laxalt in vote tallies Thursday, after trailing by about 13,000 votes for much of the day. Laxalt had 450,534 votes to Cortez Masto’s 441,546 votes. In Washoe County, Cortez Masto had 84,382 votes to...
Nevada Senate and Gubernatorial Candidates Predict Victory
Both gubernatorial candidates acknowledged that it will take days before final vote totals are known. More House seats were called after Clark County's drop of votes Friday.
Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day
Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, talks with an MSNBC panel about the powerful Culinary Union in Nevada that is a significant source of vote driving for Democrats, and how the union's Latina leader is motivating voters to support the Latina Democratic candidate for Senate.Nov. 10, 2022.
Nevada voters pass measure for new minimum wage of $12 per hour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada voters have approved a ballot question that would establish a new minimum wage of $12 per hour in the state constitution. Ballot Question 2 is projected to pass, according to the Associated Press. There were 54.5% of votes, or 486,429, in favor and 45.5% opposed, or 406,092, as of Friday, according to the state's unofficial ballot returns.
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection
NEVADA (KOLO) - Update at 4:39 p.m.: The Associated Press has now officially called races in favor of all three. Nevada Democrats are declaring victory in their races across the state. While none of the races have been called officially, they are congratulating Steven Horsford, Dina Titus, and Susie Lee...
