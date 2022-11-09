ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
The Nevada Independent

As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge

Mail ballots submitted to county election officials that have signatures that do not match those on file require “cures,” a process by which county election workers verify the identity of the voter in question before having their ballot counted.  The post As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada passes ballot initiative for Equal Rights Amendment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Sheriff Joe Lombardo releases statement after being declared winner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sheriff Joe Lombardo released the following statement after he was declared the winner of Nevada’s gubernatorial election Friday evening. I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and serve our entire state as your next governor.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Gov. Steve Sisolak releases statement conceding to Sheriff Joe Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak released the following statement on the state of the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday evening. While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning. Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters. So whether you voted for me or Sheriff Lombardo, it is important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward. That is why I reached out to the Sheriff to wish him success.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans said “yes” to codifying equal rights in the state constitution, unofficial election results show. Question 1 asked voters to add to the state constitution language that people can not be discriminated against based on “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” That makes it the […] The post With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Three takeaways from the 2022 election — so far

Election Day may be over, but ballots are still being counted across Nevada in the 2022 general election. Nye County Interim Clerk Mark Kampf said volunteers would be hand counting remaining ballots beginning Thursday morning at the Valley Electric Conference Center in Pahrump. “We are under pressure to complete this...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada voters pass measure for new minimum wage of $12 per hour

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada voters have approved a ballot question that would establish a new minimum wage of $12 per hour in the state constitution. Ballot Question 2 is projected to pass, according to the Associated Press. There were 54.5% of votes, or 486,429, in favor and 45.5% opposed, or 406,092, as of Friday, according to the state's unofficial ballot returns.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection

NEVADA (KOLO) - Update at 4:39 p.m.: The Associated Press has now officially called races in favor of all three. Nevada Democrats are declaring victory in their races across the state. While none of the races have been called officially, they are congratulating Steven Horsford, Dina Titus, and Susie Lee...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy