KCTV 5

KCTV5 Cares: Thundergong

Steps of Faith’s annual “Thundergong” benefit concert returns to Kansas City this Saturday. Billy Brimblecom, Jr., the executive director of the Steps of Faith Foundation, joins Bill and Grace to give them the scoop on this year’s star-studded celebration.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Miranda

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Miranda wants every registered voter to vote!! Today is the day. Miranda is a petite 4-year-old pittie mix, who prefers people to other dogs. Not likely to vote Cat Party. Miranda says to zoomie on down to your polling place and make your voice heard.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wanted: Tommy Weddle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCMO police locate missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing and endangered person report has been filed for 32-year-old Ebony Heaton in Kansas City, Missouri. Heaton was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of E. 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a missing person’s report issued by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

2 charged after video doorbell records child being beaten in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man and woman have been charged after a video doorbell recorded a child being beaten in Independence, Missouri. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Terry L. Watson has been charged with one count of first-degree assault or, in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child. He is also facing one count of abuse or neglect of a child.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Atchison County Sheriff’s Office reports high deer crash numbers

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Thursday of high numbers of deer crashes in 2022. According to the police department, Atchison County Sheriff’s Deputies have responded to 150 vehicle crashes this year and nearly half of them have been car versus deer crashes. Around 7 a.m. Thursday the 68th deer crash of the year and 10th in the past 10 days occurred.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KCK police shoot & kill man in car after exchange of gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Officers shot and killed a man in his vehicle after he shot at police who were checking on him, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department. Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle shortly after midnight on Wood Avenue near 27th Street, when they came across what they said was a suspicious-looking vehicle parked in the area. They saw an adult white man inside, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia and a handgun, according to information released by KCK police early Wednesday morning.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

