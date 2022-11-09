Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
KCTV5 Cares: Thundergong
Steps of Faith’s annual “Thundergong” benefit concert returns to Kansas City this Saturday. Billy Brimblecom, Jr., the executive director of the Steps of Faith Foundation, joins Bill and Grace to give them the scoop on this year’s star-studded celebration.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Miranda
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Miranda wants every registered voter to vote!! Today is the day. Miranda is a petite 4-year-old pittie mix, who prefers people to other dogs. Not likely to vote Cat Party. Miranda says to zoomie on down to your polling place and make your voice heard.
KCTV 5
Wanted: Tommy Weddle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 52-year-old Tommy D. Weddle is wanted on a warrant that was issued following a sex offender registration violation in Missouri. Weddle is a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri. His last known address was in...
Leawood birthday party ends in gunfire, 2 men injured
A birthday party shooting in Leawood involving members of the Cosentino family sent two men to the hospital. One man now faces charges.
Home burned to the ground at 7th & Parallel in Kansas City, Kansas
Fire crews were called to the area of 7th & Parallel shortly before 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
New tradition welcomes newborns at Overland Park hospital
Overland Park Regional Hospital in Kansas will now play "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" through the overhead system every time a baby is born.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCMO police locate missing woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A missing and endangered person report has been filed for 32-year-old Ebony Heaton in Kansas City, Missouri. Heaton was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m. in the area of E. 96th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to a missing person’s report issued by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.
Truck destroyed after hitting low bridge in Olathe
A semitruck hit a low bridge on Spruce Street in Olathe, Kansas, shearing off the top of the trailer and significantly damaging it.
19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
KCTV 5
Man, woman charged after Independence police investigate Ring video of child’s beating
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged an Independence man and woman after concerned community members contacted Independence police to report a video showing a child’s beating. Terry L. Watson is charged with first-degree domestic assault and abuse or neglect of a child. Tiffnee...
Police search for missing Kansas City, Kansas man
Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for missing 63-year-old Paul Thrasher, who is driving a blue, vintage 1972 Chevrolet truck.
WIBW
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
KCTV 5
Platte County prosecutor finds police used reasonable force in May shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd found that reasonable force was used by law enforcement officers when they shot and killed a Kansas City, Kansas, man wanted for murder on May 3 after he led police on a high-speed chase across the metro. Zahnd issued...
KCTV 5
2 charged after video doorbell records child being beaten in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man and woman have been charged after a video doorbell recorded a child being beaten in Independence, Missouri. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Terry L. Watson has been charged with one count of first-degree assault or, in the alternative, abuse or neglect of a child. He is also facing one count of abuse or neglect of a child.
Meth Kingpin Accused of St. Louis Kidnapping Found Guilty
Trevor Scott Sparks ran a violent drug ring that sold more than 1,000 pounds of meth
KCTV 5
Atchison County Sheriff’s Office reports high deer crash numbers
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Thursday of high numbers of deer crashes in 2022. According to the police department, Atchison County Sheriff’s Deputies have responded to 150 vehicle crashes this year and nearly half of them have been car versus deer crashes. Around 7 a.m. Thursday the 68th deer crash of the year and 10th in the past 10 days occurred.
KCTV 5
Know for work in broadcast boooth, Royals announcer also a published author
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Steve Physioc has been a part of Kansas City summers for 11 years. Fans might know him for his work on Bally Sports KC and on the Royals Radio Network. But, there is a side to the Shawnee Mission North product few people know about: he’s an author.
KCTV 5
KCK police shoot & kill man in car after exchange of gunfire
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Officers shot and killed a man in his vehicle after he shot at police who were checking on him, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department. Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle shortly after midnight on Wood Avenue near 27th Street, when they came across what they said was a suspicious-looking vehicle parked in the area. They saw an adult white man inside, unresponsive with drug paraphernalia and a handgun, according to information released by KCK police early Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
Overland Park man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run of 9-year-old Eudora girl
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old Overland Park man was sentenced Tuesday in the fatal hit and run of a Eudora girl and for injuries caused to her grandfather in a crash that occurred in May. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Jose Alfredo Galiano-Meza, 29, was sentenced...
KCTV 5
Team of the Week: Olathe West
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the week is the Olathe West Owls!
