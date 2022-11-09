ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Niles license plate reader helps find stolen car, 1 arrested

By Jennifer Rodriguez
 3 days ago

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was arrested after police found him driving a stolen vehicle.

Harold W. Michaels, 40, has been charged with receiving stolen property.

YPD officer on leave after being cited for shoplifting

According to a post on the city’s police department Facebook page , around 12:40 p.m. one of the city’s new flock license plate reader cameras alerted officers to the stolen vehicle. It’s the second stolen vehicle to be recovered within two days.

The truck was reported stolen out of Youngstown.

According to police, the vehicle was spotted traveling downtown. A felony traffic stop was conducted by the police chief as Michaels turned onto Robbins Ave.

Michaels was taken to Trumbull County Jail, and released the next day.

myfox28columbus.com

Assault suspect runs into Ohio daycare after leading officers on pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dramatic body-cam video shows the moments officers chased down a felonious assault unit and ran into a Warren, Ohio daycare after leading officers on a pursuit. The Warren Police Department said on Nov. 2, officers noticed a man who was wanted for felonious assault and...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Police investigating shots fired in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Ogden and Maryland avenues. We’re working to find out if anyone was hit. Check back later for more details.
WARREN, OH
