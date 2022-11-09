Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Election day results in Coffee County
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
wdhn.com
Robert Byrd wins Houston County Coroner
The General Election for the Houston County Coroner has been called. Robert Byrd is now the longest-standing Houston County elected official in history.
wtvy.com
Blankenship elected sheriff in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship has defeated Noel Vanlandingham in the race for Henry County Sheriff. Blankenship, a Republican, is no stranger to Henry County. It’s where he’s worked and lived his whole life. He was hired as police chief in January of 2021.
Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’
Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
Albany Herald
Tropical storm preparation: Dougherty, Lee, Worth County school districts to close early
ALBANY - Several south Georgia counties are under a tropical storm warning through Friday. As tropical storm Nicole continues to push inland from the east coast of Florida, school districts in the area are preparing for the safety of faculty, staff and students. News Alerts. Get news alerts and breaking...
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10 years despite spousal abuse claims
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The former Elba Elementary School principal who caused a violent automobile collision that injured four vacationers was sentenced to 10 years on Thursday. Debra Strickland, 39, had sought alternative sentencing with the ultimate hope of probation amid claims that she is a spousal abuse victim.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
wtvy.com
In rare trial Headland woman receives $400,000 for injuries she suffered
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In the first case of its kind in years, a Henry County jury awarded traffic accident victim Jo Ann Culp $400,000 on Wednesday for critical injuries she suffered in a violent collision. “This is an incredible display of empathy by those who listened to days of...
wdhn.com
Voter turnout in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—After a successful 2022 mid-term election, it’s time to look at some of the local counties, and how they faired at the polls. According to Geneva County Probate Judge Toby Seay, the turnout for the 2022 general elections in Geneva County was higher than anticipated. Geneva...
wdhn.com
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the Geneva County Halloween field party stabbing continues. Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery....
wdhn.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former Elba city employee re-arrested after original charges were dropped, DA
ELBA, Ala(WDHN)— New developments have formed in the case of an Elba City employee who was fired after being accused of computer tampering over three months ago. Amy Leigh Sewell, 47, has been re-arrested and once again charged with computer tampering by the Coffee County District Attorney. She posted a $3,500 bond and was released from the Coffee County Jail.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
wdhn.com
McCraney awaits the judge’s decision on bond
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing two Northview High School girls is requesting bail, after being behind bars now for 3 years. Coley McCraney is accused of killing Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in 1999. He was arrested and charged with their murders in 2019, he...
wtvy.com
Pastor Glasgow illegally took nearly a half million from charities and cheated to receive disability: DOJ
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow failed to report nearly a half million dollars he took from non-profits that he founded and lied to draw disability benefits, according to Department of Justice allegations. Per a federal information filed this week, he collected $407,450 from The Ordinary People’s Society,...
wtvy.com
Coley McCraney hopes for jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
wdhn.com
Dothan pastor accused of fraud, taking hundreds of thousands from charities, per DOJ
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan pastor, accused of drug charges from 2020, is now facing federal charges of tax evasion and mail fraud, per the Department of Justice. According to records from the Department of Justice, two faith-based tax-exempt organizations were started by pastor Kenneth Glasgow between 2016 and 2017, one of them being The Ordinary Peoples Society (TOPS).
Troy Messenger
City Council hears from concerned citizen
At the Nov. 8 Troy City Council meeting, a Troy resident raised concerns over violent incidents that have occurred at a local business. Troy resident Mitchell Sneed raised those concerns of a number of violent encounters that have occurred at a gas station on Three Notch Street. “Over the last...
wtvy.com
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down November 10, to prepare for weather that is expected in the Wiregrass area. The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down today at 1p.m. Thursday after the Senior Citizens Day Event in preparation of this evening’s expected weather. Board Officials have collaborated with weather experts and the decision to close is the best option for everyone’s safety.
wdhn.com
Elba attorney pleads guilty to voter fraud
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— An Elba attorney, accused of committing voter fraud in 2020, has pleaded guilty to her charge. Alyse Fowler, 35, of Opp, has pleaded guilty to one count of providing false information to register or vote. Fowler was originally sentenced to six months in the Coffee County...
