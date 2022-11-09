ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

Sheriff Joe Lombardo releases statement after being declared winner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sheriff Joe Lombardo released the following statement after he was declared the winner of Nevada’s gubernatorial election Friday evening. I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and serve our entire state as your next governor.
news3lv.com

Aaron Ford declares victory in race for Nevada Attorney General

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in his race for re-election. Ford, a Democrat, released a a statement Thursday in light of the Nevada Independent projecting him as the winner of the contest. "Our electoral win today is a win for justice and...
news3lv.com

Several Democratic candidates declare victory in Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several Democratic candidates declared victory in their respective races Thursday night. Congresswoman Susie Lee, Congresswoman Dina Titus, and Congressman Steven Horsford have declared victory following reports that now project them as winners. All three have released statements on their declared victories through their reps. SUSIE...
news3lv.com

Conservative groups, politicians led US school board candidates to victory

WASHINGTON (CITC) — Right-leaning political figures and organizations publicly supported school board candidates this year, further emphasizing what they felt was at stake in the traditionally quiet local races. Florida candidates who had Gov. Ron DeSantis on their side may have reaped the most rewards. All six of the...
news3lv.com

Deaths on Nevada roads largely unchanged in October, down slightly for year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads last month was largely unchanged from the year before, according to preliminary figures from state officials. There were 32 traffic-related fatalities this October, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. In comparison, there were 33 deaths on the roads in October last year.
