Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be rolled out to beneficiaries in just six days. The average retiree receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for individuals with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of a given month.

29 DAYS AGO