Florida State

The Baltimore Sun

Far from ‘red wave,’ Maryland election reflected tribalism, Republican identity issues

Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox sent a message to supporters in bold red lettering. “Go vote now by 8 PM,” his campaign said in a blast email on Election Day. “Red wave is now.” But the Republican surge never materialized nationally. Democratic candidates for state and federal offices in other states fared substantially better than in typical midterm elections. And it barely ...
The Oregonian

Trump files lawsuit in attempt to avoid testifying before Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
