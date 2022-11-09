Read full article on original website
Democrats Embraced Abortion Rights Like Never Before — And It Paid Off
For decades, abortion has been a highly polarized issue that most politicians didn’t dare touch. How did full-throated support of abortion rights become a winning strategy?
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Far from ‘red wave,’ Maryland election reflected tribalism, Republican identity issues
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox sent a message to supporters in bold red lettering. “Go vote now by 8 PM,” his campaign said in a blast email on Election Day. “Red wave is now.” But the Republican surge never materialized nationally. Democratic candidates for state and federal offices in other states fared substantially better than in typical midterm elections. And it barely ...
Native child welfare law faces major Supreme Court challenge
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments today on the most significant challenge to a law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The outcome could undercut the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which...
The GOP Predicted Fearmongering On Crime Would Lead To A 'Red Wave.' It Didn’t Work.
Throughout the country, reformist candidates who were attacked as weak on crime won their elections Tuesday.
Come on, Republicans. Our midterm losses are the final straw: Dump Trump now.
It turns out, voters – even those deeply worried about gas prices and grocery bills – couldn’t bring themselves to support candidates with flimsy qualifications or who bought into 2020 election lies. USA TODAY. In the wake of the midterm elections, during what should have been a...
Trump files lawsuit in attempt to avoid testifying before Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
Why these DACA recipients traded living in the U.S. for other countries
Three former DACA recipients explain why they chose to leave the U.S.
'I can't keep fighting the system': DACA recipients are leaving the U.S., disheartened by years of instability
DACA was always 'a temporary stopgap measure,' former President Obama once said. Now that it could end, beneficiaries are looking outside the U.S. to relocate.
