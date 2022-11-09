Oklahoma voters select Senators to serve in US Congress

2022-Midterms-Winner-US-Senate-Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Voters across the State of Oklahoma on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, chose who would represent them in the United States Senate as the state’s two Senators.

Due to the retirement of longtime Republican Senator Jim Inhofe before the expiration of his term, both of Oklahoma’s seats in the United States Senate were up for election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

One seat on the Senate, currently held by Republican Senator James Lankford, was already scheduled for the November 2022 Midterm Elections, as that term expires in 2023.

Incumbent Republican Senator James Lankford will retain his seat on Capitol Hill after registered voters in Oklahoma elected him to his second full term, defeating his Democratic challenger Madison Horn, as well as his Libertarian challenger Kenneth Blevins.

Lankford was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 in a Special Election after former Senator John Coburn retired with two years remaining in his term.

Prior to his election to the U.S. Senate, Lankford served two 2-year terms in the U.S. House of Representatives for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District.

Oklahoma’s other seat on the U.S. Senate was up for election on Tuesday, November 8 as well. Long-time Republican Senator Jim Inhofe, who was first elected in 1994, announced he would resign at the end of the 117th U.S. Congress with four years remaining in his term.

A special election was called to take place concurrently with the regularly-scheduled election for Oklahoma’s other Senate seat.

Republican nominee Markwayne Mullin has also been elected by the people of Oklahoma to the United States Senate, defeating his Democratic opponent Kendra Horn.

Both of Oklahoma’s Senators will be sworn into office in January 2023.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first. We are Your Local Election Headquarters.

F A C E B O O K

T W I T T E R

I N S T A G R A M

For the latest election results, download our app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more, subscribe to our newsletter.