Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
Wave 3
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police has made groundbreaking discoveries in two high-profile murder cases. On October 31, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter had announced detectives had arrested Richard Allen and charged him with the 2017 murders of murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German in Delphi. The...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)
Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County voters elect County Council members Wiltz, Hawk and Crossley
Voters elected Kate Wiltz, Martha Hawk and Jennifer Crossley to the Monroe County Council Tuesday night. The council, made up of seven members, creates the creates the budget, fixes tax rates and appropriates funds for the county. District 2. Democrat Kate Wiltz has been re-elected to the Monroe County Council...
wbiw.com
Two more names added to the list for the vacant Mitchell Mayor seat
MITCHELL – Two more names have been added to the mix, vying for the vacant Mayor seat in Mitchell, following the departure of Mayor J.D. England. Don Caudell and Vicky Schlegel will join the other four candidates during the Republican Caucus on Saturday, November 12th at 6 p.m. located at the Mitchell Community Center at 101 Tom Green Drive.
Police arrest Bedford couple for meth possession
State police have two people in custody after an investigation into tips saying the two were involved in possessing large quantities of meth in and around Lawrence County.
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 11, 2022
5:33 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 5:38 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at 16th and E streets. 5:57 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of 16th Street. 7:28 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:47 a.m. Medical emergency in the 400...
Indiana Daily Student
Winning candidates from the Monroe County Midterm Elections 2022
While Democrats swept local positions in Monroe County, Republicans dominated statewide races. The IDS has compiled a comprehensive list of winners from the 2022 midterm elections, from the school board to the senate. State and Federal Elections:. U.S. Senator for Indiana. Todd Young, R, 58.94%. U.S. House Representative for Indiana...
thefranklinnews.com
Johnson County midterm election final results
Johnson County Clerk's office report shows voter turnout was 39% with 24,173 voting on Election Day, 3,644 absentees and 17,572 early voters—45,389 total. Of the straight party voters there were 17,240 Republican, 5,183 Democrat and 17 Libertarian. Here are the results of the midterm election in Johnson County. United...
wbiw.com
The General Election results are in for Lawrence County
LAWRENCE CO. – The following are the results of the 2022 Lawrence County General Election held on November 8, 2022. 6 out of 6 Voting Centers Reporting (plus absentee) TODD YOUNG-Republican- 75.96% (9696) THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR.-Democrat – 20.50% (2617) JAMES M. SCENIAK-Libertarian – 3.51% (448) SECRETARY...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested in Indiana
A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Lawrence County, Indiana recently on charges of providing false information to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance. According to a police report, police performed a traffic stop for not having plates on the vehicle or trailer. Officers made contact with a...
Indiana’s District 71 state rep. race still too close to call as officials review provisional ballots
Election officials are moving into a 10-day period to count provisional ballots in Southern Indiana's District 71 state representative race.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results
The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
Indiana election results: Voters reject 4 school referendums for property tax increases
This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration for the 2022 school board elections. Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election.Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the...
wbiw.com
Bedford Housing Authority will meet on Thursday, Nov. 17
BEDFORD – The Bedford Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners will meet on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hauck House Commons in the Dining Room. On the Agenda:. October Minutes. Old Business:. Shortfall update 2023-2027 Public Housing 5-year plan presented...
WTHI
New sheriff elected in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new sheriff is set to take office in Sullivan County. Voters in Sullivan County elected Jason Bobbitt as their new sheriff. Bobbit was elected with 53.36 percent of the vote over Billy Snead. Current Sheriff Clark Cottom reached his two-term limit serving as the...
vincennespbs.org
GOP wins in Knox Co.
Republicans swept the three county wide races in Knox County in the mid-term elections. An upset of the evening was the race for Circuit Court Judge where Republican Monica Carpenter-Gilmore defeated longtime Democrat Judge Sherry Gregg Gilmore. The GOP candidate finished with over 58.8% of the vote. Carpenter-Gilmore campaigned on...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, November 16th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in Room 115 in the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The public may access the meeting at this link. On the agenda:. I....
Record-breaking deaths prompt overdose review team in Bartholomew County
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For the third year in a row, Bartholomew County has broken its record for overdose deaths. Coroner Clayton Nolting said his office has seen 35 deaths so far this year. That’s up from 33 last year and 31 in 2020. The last six years of overdose deaths in Bartholomew County: 2017: 30 […]
