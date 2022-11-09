Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom should pursue a top of the rotation pitcher this offseason after the Red Sox finished 22nd in the majors in starter ERA (4.49) in 2022. Free agent Justin Verlander, a finalist for the 2022 AL Cy Young, makes perfect sense because signing him wouldn’t require Boston to forfeit any draft-pick compensation. He’s also about to turn 40 and so the Red Sox could sign him to a low-risk short-term deal (albeit a massive average annual value).

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO