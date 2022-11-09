ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Red Sox free agency: Why Justin Verlander makes perfect sense and 20 potential targets

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom should pursue a top of the rotation pitcher this offseason after the Red Sox finished 22nd in the majors in starter ERA (4.49) in 2022. Free agent Justin Verlander, a finalist for the 2022 AL Cy Young, makes perfect sense because signing him wouldn’t require Boston to forfeit any draft-pick compensation. He’s also about to turn 40 and so the Red Sox could sign him to a low-risk short-term deal (albeit a massive average annual value).
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy