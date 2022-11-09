After a sluggish start to the game, Auburn’s offense came alive in the second half as the Tigers took down the USF Bulls 67-59 Friday night in Neville Arena. The Tigers were unable to get anything going offensively in the first half, managing just 24 points and turning the ball over 11 times. They shot 25% from the floor and went 2-of-14 from 3-point range.

AUBURN, AL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO