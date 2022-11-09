Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Related
Voter registration for Austin's December mayor, council runoffs ends Nov. 14
Austinites have until Nov. 14 to register to vote in the city's December runoff election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's next mayor and council members in three districts will be chosen in a December runoff election, and city residents have until Nov. 14 to register to vote to make their picks.
How a 19 year old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
9 out of 10 midterm races won by Democrats in Hays County
Democrats won all but one race in Hays County. They flipped several seats previously held by Republicans. But how did a county that was majority red turn blue?
seguintoday.com
Voters say yes to batch of city of Seguin propositions
(Seguin) — There are new changes in how the city of Seguin does some of its business. Propositions A-J each received voter approval during Tuesday night’s general election. Voters approved the list of 10 ballot items that were put before them by the city of Seguin. City officials say each of the ballot propositions, although different, focused on changing the way that the city of Seguin does business – and as outlined by its charter.
Republican Monica De La Cruz ahead in early voting results for 15th U.S. Congressional District
Monica De La Cruz leads the polls in early-voting ballots cast. (Community Impact staff) Republican Monica De La Cruz, who is running for the 15th U.S. Congressional District, is ahead in the early-voting results with 51,632 votes, which is 52.2% of the early voting ballots. Her opponent, Democrat Michelle Vallejo,...
Republican Carrie Isaac projected winner in Texas House District 73 race
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 69.87%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 30.13% of the votes.
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
Austin City Council District 8 incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting
There are four candidates running for the Austin City Council District 8 seat with incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) As of early election totals released by the Hays and Travis County Clerk’s offices on Nov. 8, incumbent Paige Ellis is leading the race for the District 8 City Council seat.
Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election
Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
Kathryn Whitley Chu wins the majority of early votes for Austin ISD District 4
The elected candidate will succeed Kristin Ashy. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early election results show Kathryn Whitley Chu, former accountant and current public school teacher, has a sizable lead against her opponent, Clint Small, in the race for the Austin ISD District 4 election, one of the five AISD board positions on the ballot this year.
Austin City Council incumbents win re-election; open-seat races head to runoffs
The mayoral contest and three City Council races will be decided in December runoffs. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a comment from Ryan Alter. Austinites will pick their next mayor and City Council members in three open districts in December runoff elections, while...
Voting results in Hays County judge race begin to narrow and more election news
Hays County judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) With Election Day results trickling in, the race for Hays County judge is beginning to get tighter with incumbent Ruben Becerra narrowly ahead of Mark Jones. Becerra leads with 50.59% of the vote.
Election results show some turnover in Round Rock ISD board races
Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Travis and Williamson county residents cast ballots in races for five seats on the Round Rock ISD board of trustees in the Nov. 8 election.
CBS Austin
Austin's 2022 mayoral race headed to runoff
AUSTIN, Texas — With nearly 100 percent of precincts reporting—none of the candidates vying to be Austin’s next mayor received more than 50 percent of the vote. That means the race appears to be heading to a runoff. If the runoff is confirmed that means Celia Israel...
Democrat Greg Casar projected winner in U.S. House District 35
Democrat Greg Casar is the projected winner for the U.S. Representative District 35 seat. Casar was able to collect 94,548 votes, or 74.35% against Republican Dan McQueen, who earned 32,626 votes, or 25.65%. The district 35 spans from East Austin to the West Side of San Antonio. In a statement...
kgns.tv
Cassy Garcia says lifelong Democrats voting Red due to inflation, drug crisis
SELMA, Tex. (KGNS) - Cassy Garcia, the Republican challenger against Democratic incumbent congressman Henry Cuellar, will be holding her watch party in Selma, Texas. Garcia is a lifelong south Texan and the wife of a Border Patrol agent who said she does not like what she is seeing on the border.
kut.org
Former teachers and educators swept the Austin ISD school board races
All five candidates elected to the Austin ISD board of trustees on Tuesday have worked in public education, and four are former district employees. The head of a union that represents AISD employees said the value of having trustees who used to be teachers and school employees cannot be overstated.
seguintoday.com
Familiar face to return to seat on Seguin City Council
(Seguin) – A former council member will be returning to his seat on the Seguin City Council. Jim Lievens, during Tuesday’s election, defeated challenger Darius Gil for the city council District 3 position. Lievens received 544 of the votes cast, while Gil received only 306 votes. Lievens says...
Early voting results point to Jane Hughson ahead for San Marcos mayor
Political signs adorned the San Marcos Library ahead of voting Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Incumbent Jane Hughson is leading in early results Nov. 8 for mayor of San Marcos ahead of challenger John Thomaides, a former San Marcos mayor. Early voting and absentee ballots released by Hays County show...
Three new trustees, one incumbent win Austin ISD board of trustee seats in Nov. 8 election
Contested races in Districts 1, 4, 6 and 9 each a candidate pulling ahead with more than 60% of the vote. (Amy Denney/Community Impact) Final vote totals from Travis County show a clear majority for candidates in each of the board of trustee races. Five of the nine trustee positions...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0