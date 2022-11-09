ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters say yes to batch of city of Seguin propositions

(Seguin) — There are new changes in how the city of Seguin does some of its business. Propositions A-J each received voter approval during Tuesday night’s general election. Voters approved the list of 10 ballot items that were put before them by the city of Seguin. City officials say each of the ballot propositions, although different, focused on changing the way that the city of Seguin does business – and as outlined by its charter.
Community Impact Austin

Republican Carrie Isaac projected winner in Texas House District 73 race

Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 69.87%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 30.13% of the votes.
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election

Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
CBS Austin

Austin's 2022 mayoral race headed to runoff

AUSTIN, Texas — With nearly 100 percent of precincts reporting—none of the candidates vying to be Austin’s next mayor received more than 50 percent of the vote. That means the race appears to be heading to a runoff. If the runoff is confirmed that means Celia Israel...
kut.org

Former teachers and educators swept the Austin ISD school board races

All five candidates elected to the Austin ISD board of trustees on Tuesday have worked in public education, and four are former district employees. The head of a union that represents AISD employees said the value of having trustees who used to be teachers and school employees cannot be overstated.
seguintoday.com

Familiar face to return to seat on Seguin City Council

(Seguin) – A former council member will be returning to his seat on the Seguin City Council. Jim Lievens, during Tuesday’s election, defeated challenger Darius Gil for the city council District 3 position. Lievens received 544 of the votes cast, while Gil received only 306 votes. Lievens says...
