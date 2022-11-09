Read full article on original website
princeton
3d ago
Why do these leftist continue to use wordplay, in order to imprint a false thought in our minds? 🤨 -Please stop confusing “blue Atlanta”with “Red Georgia.🇺🇸
Reply
30
Ann Clark
3d ago
Georgia is turning blue because of people who ran from high crime, high taxes, and bad schools. Their voting will create the same here in GA
Reply(4)
19
Poppy22
2d ago
If you look at the blue areas -- these are the areas of high crime. Why is that ?? They vote blue, but no one wants to live there because of the crime rate. Looks like the democrats are failing.
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Report: 84 percent of Black men in Georgia voted for Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams came up short in the Georgia Governor’s race against Brian Kemp, but not due to a lack of support from Black men. Abrams received 1,809,516 votes, which accounted for 45.8 percent of Georgia ballots cast through 99 percent, according to NBC News. Out of all the Black men who voted, 84 percent of the voters in that demographic voted for Abrams.
Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”
Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
WXIA 11 Alive
Warnock, Walker back on campaign trail ahead of runoff
U.S. Senate runoffs have been the rule, not the exception in Georgia since 2020. For the campaigns, a runoff poses new challenges.
Political Rewind: Could Georgia decide who controls Congress? And what's next for Stacey Abrams?
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in -chief, The Current. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former member, Georgia House of Representatives. State Rep. David Wilkerson (D), @repdwilkerson, 38th District, Georgia House of Representatives. The breakdown. 1. Looking at record-breaking turnout in the 2022 midterms. Amid concerns of violence...
These Georgia school districts are going virtual for Senate runoff Election Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta school districts are announcing a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to Georgia's Senate runoff election. As some school buildings are used as voting locations, and to help free up time for families, districts have decided that teachers will teach online with students learning at home for the day.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Sec. of State chooses own race for risk-limiting audit
ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that his own race would be the subject of the state's election risk-limiting audit to be performed next week. The audit process is required by Georgia law for every even-year general election. The race to be examined is subject...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
buckhead.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
Meet Rich McCormick, the new Congressman for Georgia’s 6th District
Among the winners in last night’s elections was Republican Rich McCormick in metro Atlanta’s 6th District, a district redrawn since the last census to become more favorable to the GOP. The former Marine pilot and ER doctor easily beat his Democratic opponent. He’d previously run and lost in the 7th District. He spoke with GPB’s All Things Considered host Peter Biello.
WXIA 11 Alive
Can I register to vote before Georgia's Senate runoff election?
ATLANTA — It was a midterm election for the history books, but it's not over for Georgia's Senate candidates. Neither Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock nor Herschel Walker cleared the 50% + 1 threshold to earn a seat in the U.S. Senate. This means Georgia voters will have to head to the polls once again to sound off who they want to represent them in the nation's capital.
newyorkbeacon.com
Two Atlanta Poll Workers Terminated For Connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Two poll workers in Atlanta, a mother and her son, were terminated from their posts after officials found that the woman was connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The New York Times reported that the pair were removed Tuesday morning from a polling center...
McConnell turns to Brian Kemp to help save Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
The Georgia governor is loaning his get-out-the-vote machine to the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, ahead of the Dec. 6 vote.
mprnews.org
What is a runoff election? Let's break down what's happening in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from the 2022 midterm election here. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff election, where Democrat Raphael Warnock will face Republican Herschel Walker for a second time. On top of this race being exceptionally close, Georgia is also one of only...
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
spectrumnews1.com
Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Watch Stacey Abrams supporters' reactions as results stream in
ATLANTA – Stacey Abrams' supporters shared their reactions with Fox News as election results streamed in, ultimately resulting in the Democrat conceding in Georgia's gubernatorial race. "I worry about what’s next for Georgians and the impact of the loss of a person who had such vision for our state,"...
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Can you already request an absentee ballot for the Georgia Senate runoff?
ATLANTA — With Election Day come and gone, and neither Sen. Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker poised to clear the 50% + 1 threshold to avoid a runoff in their U.S. Senate, Georgians are gearing up to head to the polls once more. There are still many logistical details...
Comments / 45