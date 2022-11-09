ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
princeton
3d ago

Why do these leftist continue to use wordplay, in order to imprint a false thought in our minds? 🤨 -Please stop confusing “blue Atlanta”with “Red Georgia.🇺🇸

Ann Clark
3d ago

Georgia is turning blue because of people who ran from high crime, high taxes, and bad schools. Their voting will create the same here in GA

Poppy22
2d ago

If you look at the blue areas -- these are the areas of high crime. Why is that ?? They vote blue, but no one wants to live there because of the crime rate. Looks like the democrats are failing.

rolling out

Report: 84 percent of Black men in Georgia voted for Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams came up short in the Georgia Governor’s race against Brian Kemp, but not due to a lack of support from Black men. Abrams received 1,809,516 votes, which accounted for 45.8 percent of Georgia ballots cast through 99 percent, according to NBC News. Out of all the Black men who voted, 84 percent of the voters in that demographic voted for Abrams.
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Could Georgia decide who controls Congress? And what's next for Stacey Abrams?

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in -chief, The Current. Edward Lindsey, @edlindsey14, former member, Georgia House of Representatives. State Rep. David Wilkerson (D), @repdwilkerson, 38th District, Georgia House of Representatives. The breakdown. 1. Looking at record-breaking turnout in the 2022 midterms. Amid concerns of violence...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia Sec. of State chooses own race for risk-limiting audit

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that his own race would be the subject of the state's election risk-limiting audit to be performed next week. The audit process is required by Georgia law for every even-year general election. The race to be examined is subject...
GEORGIA STATE
buckhead.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joins other officials to break ground on the final major segment of PATH400

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Atlanta City Council Representatives Howard Shook and Mary Norwood, along with other officials on November 11, 2022 to officially break ground on the last major piece of the PATH400 Greenway. This northernmost section will continue the existing PATH from Wieuca Road to Loridans Drive, and connects PATH400 to Mountain Way Common.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Meet Rich McCormick, the new Congressman for Georgia’s 6th District

Among the winners in last night’s elections was Republican Rich McCormick in metro Atlanta’s 6th District, a district redrawn since the last census to become more favorable to the GOP. The former Marine pilot and ER doctor easily beat his Democratic opponent. He’d previously run and lost in the 7th District. He spoke with GPB’s All Things Considered host Peter Biello.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Can I register to vote before Georgia's Senate runoff election?

ATLANTA — It was a midterm election for the history books, but it's not over for Georgia's Senate candidates. Neither Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock nor Herschel Walker cleared the 50% + 1 threshold to earn a seat in the U.S. Senate. This means Georgia voters will have to head to the polls once again to sound off who they want to represent them in the nation's capital.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA

