Florida State

yr.media

Gen Z May Take Two Seats In Congress

Gen Z is on the ballot in Florida and New Hampshire. Maxwell Frost, a Democratic Floridian running for Congress, said that he will, “Fight to end gun violence, win Medicare For All, transform our racist criminal justice system, and end the climate crisis.” Frost, whose family story originated in Cuba, lives in Orlando. He’s been an active member of the ACLU, an abortion activist and cares deeply about healthcare in his state. He’s passionate about breaking crime, poor health and addiction cycles in his community.
FLORIDA STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
WKBN

What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
HuffPost

Kevin McCarthy Offers Dark Assurance About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Future

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said this week that far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who is currently banned from the chamber’s committees, will serve on committees if Republicans gain a majority advantage in Tuesday’s election. (Watch the video below.) That, of course, also depends on prohibitive...
Navy Times

Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election

WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Advocate

Robert Garcia Will Be First Out Gay Immigrant in Congress

Robert Garcia of California has been elected as the first out gay immigrant in Congress. Garcia, currently mayor of Long Beach, has won the U.S. House seat in California’s 42nd Congressional District, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. A Democrat, he bested Republican John Briscoe, a businessman. As of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vox

The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception

Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy

The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
