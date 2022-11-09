Read full article on original website
Related
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama's next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
Washington Examiner
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
yr.media
Gen Z May Take Two Seats In Congress
Gen Z is on the ballot in Florida and New Hampshire. Maxwell Frost, a Democratic Floridian running for Congress, said that he will, “Fight to end gun violence, win Medicare For All, transform our racist criminal justice system, and end the climate crisis.” Frost, whose family story originated in Cuba, lives in Orlando. He’s been an active member of the ACLU, an abortion activist and cares deeply about healthcare in his state. He’s passionate about breaking crime, poor health and addiction cycles in his community.
New Hampshire candidate becomes first trans man elected to state legislature
New Hampshire will see its first openly transgender male state lawmaker after Democrat James Roesener won his election on Tuesday. Roesener will be the first openly transgender man to join a state legislature in the country, LGBTQ Victory Fund announced. Roesener prevailed in the state’s 22nd House District, Ward 8....
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Kevin McCarthy Offers Dark Assurance About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Future
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said this week that far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who is currently banned from the chamber’s committees, will serve on committees if Republicans gain a majority advantage in Tuesday’s election. (Watch the video below.) That, of course, also depends on prohibitive...
Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost becomes first Generation Z candidate to win a seat in Congress
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district...
Navy Times
Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election
WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Rep. Sean Maloney Loses New York House Seat In Major Upset For Democrats
Republican Michael Lawler is projected to beat Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Advocate
Robert Garcia Will Be First Out Gay Immigrant in Congress
Robert Garcia of California has been elected as the first out gay immigrant in Congress. Garcia, currently mayor of Long Beach, has won the U.S. House seat in California’s 42nd Congressional District, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. A Democrat, he bested Republican John Briscoe, a businessman. As of...
Results: Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey defeats Trump-backed Republican Geoff Diehl in Massachusetts gubernatorial election
Healey has served as the state's attorney general since 2015 and was the first openly LGBTQ state attorney general in the nation.
Vox
The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception
Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
Vox
Lauren Boebert’s extremely tight race in a safe Republican district, explained
Conservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert eked out a narrow lead in her bid for reelection on Thursday, but could still lose her race in what would be the most stunning congressional upset of the cycle. Boebert led Democrat Adam Frisch by about than 800 votes as of Thursday afternoon in...
Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy
The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
Maura Healey Is The First Woman Elected Governor Of Massachusetts
State Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, will become the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts, as she is projected to defeat a Republican who allied himself with former President Donald Trump. Healey will also be at least one of the first two lesbian governors in the United States. Former...
CNBC
Midterm results are looking increasingly sunny for Biden as he touts 'strong night' for Democrats
President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of Election Day he was "optimistic" for Democrats in the face of what was projected to be a "red wave" for Republicans amid decades-high inflation. As results are reported across the country Wednesday morning, it appears Biden was right to be hopeful. Modern U.S....
DeSantis responds to predictions Miami-Dade could turn red for first gov since Jeb Bush
Miami-Dade County may be ripe for Republicans as Gov. Ron DeSantis' popularity in the Democratic-majority county is rising ahead of a key gubernatorial election.
A New York court's decision to block Democrats' gerrymandering has handed the GOP a lifeline to retake the House
An anticipated "red wave" failed to materialize in Tuesday's midterm elections, but in blue state New York, Republicans saw significant wins.
Comments / 0