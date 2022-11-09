ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Scarlet Nation

Michigan adds two players during early signing period

Michigan's 2023 recruiting class is officially in the fold, as the program has received letters of intent from its two-man class this week. The Wolverines announced that big man Papa Kante and guard George Washington III are officially Wolverines on Thursday. "Papa and George are tremendous young men who are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Casey Thompson ruled out for Michigan game

Nebraska is set to travel to Ann Arbor for a bout with Michigan (3:30 ET on Saturday) at The Big House. The Huskers are huge underdogs – the Wolverines are 30.5-point favorites as of Wednesday afternoon – and one reason was the unknown status of starting quarterback Casey Thompson.
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

CFP chair explains why committee ranked Ohio State above Michigan

None of this will really matter in a few weeks, however, Michigan (No. 3) remained behind Ohio State (No. 2) in the College Football Playoff rankings this week after the Buckeyes struggled to put away Northwestern over the weekend. The Wolverines, of course, utilized a strong second half to blow out Rutgers after facing some adversity in the first half.
COLUMBUS, OH
Scarlet Nation

How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Michigan basketball is 'on the road' of sorts as it plays at a neutral site game at Little Caesar's Arena facing Eastern Michigan. Below is how to watch, stream or listen as the Wolverines take on the Eagles. Basic Information. What:. Michigan Wolverines (1-0) vs. Eastern Michigan (1-0) Where:. Little...
YPSILANTI, MI
Scarlet Nation

Phelia scores 20, Michigan throttles Delaware State in season opener

On Wednesday night, the Michigan women's basketball team opened its season at Crisler Center with an 83-30 win over Delaware State. Cameron Williams scored the first two buckets of the game for the Wolverines, and Kim Barnes Arico’s squad never looked back. Laila Phelia scored the next five points of the game and Michigan quickly found itself ahead, 9-0.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Scarlet Nation

Michigan women's basketball announces trio of signees for 2023 class

Michigan women's basketball made quick work of the early signing period as all three of its commitments for the 2023 recruiting class have signed their letters of intent. The program announced on Wednesday that Macy Brown, Katy Eidle and Taylor Woodson have all signed with the program to officially become Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI

