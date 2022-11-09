ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Seasonable temperatures for Election Day

Tonight: Some passing clouds with a low of 39°. Wind: E 5 mph. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and 63. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Thursday: Partly sunny and 70. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:. Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes.
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Big changes coming this weekend

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a low of 52°. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 60°. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph. Saturday: Cold and breezy with a few mixed rain/snow showers. High of 44°. Connect...
