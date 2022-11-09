Read full article on original website
‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison Following Rape Convictions
Back in April, a jury in Van Nuys, California, found Walker guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication. At the time, the jury found Walker not guilty of one count of digital penetration and two counts of forcible rape.
New Mexico Child Abuser Who Dismembered a 10-Year-Old Girl Slain on Her Birthday Is Sentenced to Prison
A 38-year-old man in New Mexico will spend several decades behind bars for his role in the killing and dismemberment of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter six years ago. Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos on Thursday handed down the maximum sentence of 37.5 years to Fabian Elias Gonzales, who was convicted on one count each of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy, as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence in the 2016 slaying of young Victoria Martens, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
Pedophile who admitted to crime, on trial for kidnapping, dies in custody
A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate and accused kidnapper who was on trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old California girl has died in custody in Arizona, according to public records. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away […]
Texts Reveal Horrific New Allegations Against Instagram Model Accused of Murder
Over a year before Courtney Clenney killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, Christian Obumseli sent her a text message claiming she had stabbed him so badly in the leg that he couldn’t walk.The next day, the 27-year-old Black man sent his girlfriend, an OnlyFans influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, another damning text message alleging that he had been hit in the head so many times during an argument—and with such force—that he felt like he sustained a concussion.Despite these documented instances of the relationship going sideways, the couple stayed together, with Obumseli sometimes even offering an apology—including...
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Megachurch Leader in California Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter, Torturing Victim’s Younger Sisters
One of the leaders of a California megachurch was arrested this week and charged with a spate of felonies for allegedly torturing and killing her adopted 11-year-old daughter. Leticia Diane McCormack, the 49-year-old ordained elder at San Diego’s Rock Church, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Aarabella McCormack nearly three months ago, authorities announced.
DNA Ties California Man To 2011 Killings Of Teen And Woman Whose Bodies Were Dumped By L.A. Freeways
Geovanni Borjas, 37, was implicated in the 2011 killings of Michelle Lozano, 17, and Bree’Anna Guzman, 22, after investigators collected DNA from his saliva when he spit on a sidewalk. DNA extracted from a man’s saliva found on a sidewalk was key in securing a conviction in the separate...
Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, is now scheduled to be sentenced December 7, a postponement from the Nov. 15 date set in July after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company’s flawed blood tests. The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both Holmes and Balwani are facing up to 20 years in prison.
Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says
The sister of an Arizona woman allegedly killed by a man on the run for murder says the suspect and her sister were childhood friends.
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
VIDEO: Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; 'I'm ready to go home'
SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring. Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting."I just...
Armando Cruz sentenced to life in prison in murder of Patricia Alatorre
Armando Cruz, the 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Cain Velasquez Released on $1 Million Bail After Serving Eight-Month Sentence
After serving eight months in prison, former UFC champion and WWE star Cain Velasquez is now at home. Velasquez was released on $1 million bail on Tuesday after a two-day pre-trial hearing that lasted 13 hours. After the hearing, Velasquez’s attorney, Mark Geragos, stated, “We’re gratified and he’ll be able...
Judge Makes Decision In Case Against Former UFC Star Cain Velasquez
A Santa Clara County judge granted bail to Cain Velasquez at Tuesday's pre-trial hearing. According to MMA Junkie's Nolan King, Judge Arthur Bocanegra set Velasquez's bail at $1 million. The UFC fighter has been in jail for the last eight months after getting arrested and charged with attempted murder. Per...
Young Thug’s Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. Misconduct
Young Thug’s legal team has filed a motion requesting the dismissal of his RICO case, with the rapper’s attorneys accusing the prosecution of misconduct. The motion, which was filed on Nov. 3, alleges that the District Attorney’s Office of Fulton County “abused its authority by utilizing a sham Grand Jury Subpoena” to retrieve information regarding Thug’s suspected involvement in a murder. According to the document, the Fulton County D.A. knowingly issued a false subpoena to Hertz Corporation to obtain records connecting the Young Slime Life artist to the rental of a vehicle used in the 2015 murder of Donavan “Big...
Michael Chandler: Islam Makhachev should defend UFC title vs. a lightweight before Alexander Volkanovski
NEW YORK – Michael Chandler understands the booking. The No. 1 and No. 3 pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC are lined up to square off in early 2023, with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski expected to get a shot at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s title. Selfishly speaking, though, Chandler...
‘Ready to go home, be with the loved ones’: Cain Velasquez makes first comments after bail release
Cain Velasquez is heading home for the first time in eight months. The former UFC heavyweight champion posted $1 million bail on Wednesday following his February 28 arrest in which he allegedly discharged a firearm while in pursuit of a vehicle containing an individual who was accused of abusing a close family member of the retired fighter. Another person, a relative of the alleged intended victim, was struck by a bullet during the incident, after which Velasquez surrendered himself without incident to police.
Video: UFC 281 cold open teases Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira rivalry
Alex Pereira is the only man to ever knock out Israel Adesanya in combat sports, but can he repeat his kickboxing feat inside the UFC octagon?. UFC president Dana White posted the cold open for UFC 281, narrated by Sons of Anarchy and Hellboy actor Ron Perlman, looking back at their history ahead of a highly anticipated showdown that headlines the card at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday.
Angel Cabrera sentenced to more jail time, says 'prison has done me good'
It could potentially be a few more years before former two-time major champion Angel Cabrera tees it up again. Cabrera was convicted of assault for a second time on Monday, according to Agence France Presse. The 53-year-old, who is serving time in a prison in his native Argentina, was sentenced to an additional two years and four months of prison time for assaulting Micaela Escudero, a former girlfriend.
