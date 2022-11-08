ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

US News and World Report

Nevada Democrats Sweep 3 Key House Seats in Close Battles

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Denver

Election gives Democrats veto-proof majority in State House

The state legislative landscape looks very different after Tuesday's election.Democrats will not only keep control of both chambers at the state capitol after Tuesday's election, but they will also have a veto-proof majority in the House and will be close to a veto-proof majority in the Senate.   From education policy affecting your kids to tax policy affecting your budget, the legislature has a big impact on our everyday lives and Democrats have their biggest and most liberal majority in Colorado decades."I think this is very empowering to the Democratic left and Governor Polis should be very nervous about this,"...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that ends later this month. It may be weeks before county elections officials finish vote counting to determine winners. Democratic leaders expressed confidence Wednesday that they had wrested back majority control of the House for the first time in 12 years. But two of their successful reelection candidates also won races this week for Congress and lieutenant governor, while a third died in early October. Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Harrisburg early next week so the caucuses can separately pick their own leaders. The projected majority will designate someone to stand for the chamber-wide contest for speaker on Jan. 3.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Fresh off election wins Vance and Husted lay out priorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s newly elected senator-elect and the lieutenant governor granted a second term by voters laid out their priorities for their terms to a business-friendly audience at a post-election table-setter event held by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. JD Vance, the Republican who bested Tim...
OHIO STATE
krwg.org

A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico

At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
LAS CRUCES, NM
whbc.com

Republicans to Hold Strong Majorities in Both Houses of State Legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It appears Republicans will hold historic veto-proof majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate after Tuesday’s election. According to unofficial results with late-arriving absentee and provisional ballots still to be added in, Republicans could control as many as 67 of the 99 House seats and 26 of the 33 Senate slots.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

GOP expands lopsided legislative majorities in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans expanded their overwhelming majorities in Kentucky’s legislature with sweeping victories that included the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Taking advantage of new legislative districts they had redrawn in their favor and a surging tide of conservatism across the Bluegrass State, GOP lawmakers registered gains in representation even as Kentucky voters rejected a ballot amendment that would have strengthened a near-total state ban on abortions. Republican legislators had put the measure on the ballot. Rep. Angie Hatton, a high-profile member of the House Democratic leadership team, lost her seat in eastern Kentucky to Republican challenger Jacob Justice in voting that concluded Tuesday. House Democrats managed to keep a slight foothold in eastern Kentucky. Democratic Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty withstood a strong GOP challenge to win reelection in another Appalachian district — a region where former President Donald Trump’s popularity remains a boost for Republicans.
KENTUCKY STATE
9NEWS

Colorado election results: Proposition GG passes

DENVER — Colorado voters decided on Tuesday to pass Proposition GG, which would require additional tax information on future ballots and petitions. The "yes" vote was reported by The Associated Press. A “yes” vote for Prop GG would require a tax information table on petitions and ballots for any...
COLORADO STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.

With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE

