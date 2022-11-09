ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

newportdispatch.com

Police: Rutland City homicide victim targeted

RUTLAND CITY — Following an autopsy, police have identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. Police say he was shot in the torso and upper extremities and appears to have been targeted. No one is currently in custody.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Deadly shooting happened in Rutland neighborhood known for drug problems

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting-turned-car-crash in Rutland Monday evening left a Brooklyn, New York, man dead. It’s a neighborhood known for drug problems and police say they are paying attention to neighbors’ concerns. Rutland resident Samantha Mears says she came home Monday night to an active homicide...
RUTLAND, VT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two killed in Orange County head-on crash

TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
WOODBURY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Pittsford

PITTSFORD — A 50-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Hendee Lane at around 7:45 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Paul F. Cormier, of Pittsford, physically assaulted a family or household...
PITTSFORD, VT
PIX11

Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WCAX

Former Springfield cop stripped of certification

PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Springfield police officer has been barred from working in law enforcement in Vermont again. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Thursday announced that Anthony Moriglioni has been permanently de-certified over gross professional misconduct. It stems from two incidents where he reportedly used profane language while interacting with citizens on duty, including one where he allegedly choked a suspect.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Chittenden Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' house fire

CHITTENDEN, Vt. — The Chittenden Fire Department is investigating what it believes to be a suspicious house fire. The department said it received a call this morning at 7:46 a.m. about a structure fire involving a camp at a home on Main Street. Officials said the structure was completely...
CHITTENDEN, VT
mynbc5.com

Former Springfield Police Department officer loses certification

PITTSFORD, Vt. — A former Vermont Police officer has been decertified following a unanimous vote by the Vermont Criminal Justice Board. Former Springfield police officer Anthony Moriglioni had his law enforcement certification permanently revoked without the option for re-certification on Thursday, according to the board. The board made its...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
PORT JERVIS, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT

