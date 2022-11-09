Read full article on original website
Related
Man repeatedly shot on Brooklyn street; gunman flees in vehicle
The NYPD is searching a gunman who repeatedly shot a person on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Rutland City homicide victim targeted
RUTLAND CITY — Following an autopsy, police have identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. Police say he was shot in the torso and upper extremities and appears to have been targeted. No one is currently in custody.
Police say man shot to death in Rutland was targeted
Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, was found dead Monday near Cleveland Avenue and State Street,
WCAX
Deadly shooting happened in Rutland neighborhood known for drug problems
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting-turned-car-crash in Rutland Monday evening left a Brooklyn, New York, man dead. It’s a neighborhood known for drug problems and police say they are paying attention to neighbors’ concerns. Rutland resident Samantha Mears says she came home Monday night to an active homicide...
Cops: Car stolen from Oakwood — with 2 dogs still inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police say brazen thieves took off from Oakwood in a stolen BMW — with the owner’s two pet dogs still inside. Police were searching for two suspects in the crime, which a law-enforcement source said occurred in the vicinity of Clarke Avenue and Amboy Road just after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Teenager fatally shot 4 times in front of Queens high school; 2 in custody, 1 at-large
An 18-year-old man was shot four times in front of a Queens high school on Thursday afternoon soon after class ended, according to police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two killed in Orange County head-on crash
TOWN OF WOODBURY – The drivers of two vehicle died when they crashed head-on on Route 32 near Falls Lane in the Town of Woodbury Thursday morning, State Police said. Troopers said a 2014 Freightliner box truck and a 2012 Ford Econoline van crashed around 9 a.m. The driver...
State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland
A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was killed after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to a press release from state police Tuesday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland.
Police arrest six more during gun shop investigation
After naming five in the Calamity Jane Firearm burglary, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has announced six more who were allegedly involved in the burglary. An extensive investigation has been ongoing since October 21 when the burglary occurred.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 50-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Pittsford on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Hendee Lane at around 7:45 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Paul F. Cormier, of Pittsford, physically assaulted a family or household...
Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
WCAX
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Springfield police officer has been barred from working in law enforcement in Vermont again. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council on Thursday announced that Anthony Moriglioni has been permanently de-certified over gross professional misconduct. It stems from two incidents where he reportedly used profane language while interacting with citizens on duty, including one where he allegedly choked a suspect.
bkreader.com
Personal Belongings of Bed-Stuy Family Thrown Onto Street Without Warning in Alleged Deed Theft Case
Without warning or a court order, on Monday, Nov. 7, workers changed the locks and started throwing out the belongings of a Bed-Stuy family’s brownstone, located at 470 Willoughby Ave., according to the property’s owner, Moses Foster. Foster said he called the police five times, and no one...
Police investigating fatal crash in Johnsburg
Police say the car went off the road and struck several trees before overturning.
Connecticut man charged in Dutchess County rape
Axel Flores, 21, of Waterbury, is accused of having sex with a minor in the town of Fishkill on Sunday.
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
mynbc5.com
Chittenden Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' house fire
CHITTENDEN, Vt. — The Chittenden Fire Department is investigating what it believes to be a suspicious house fire. The department said it received a call this morning at 7:46 a.m. about a structure fire involving a camp at a home on Main Street. Officials said the structure was completely...
mynbc5.com
Former Springfield Police Department officer loses certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. — A former Vermont Police officer has been decertified following a unanimous vote by the Vermont Criminal Justice Board. Former Springfield police officer Anthony Moriglioni had his law enforcement certification permanently revoked without the option for re-certification on Thursday, according to the board. The board made its...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
Comments / 0