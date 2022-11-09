ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

click orlando

Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Susan Plasencia grabs win for Florida House District 37

Republican Susan Plasencia and Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith were candidates for Florida House District 37. Parts of Seminole and Orange counties are included in the district along with the University of Central Florida area. Oviedo and the Econ River area are covered by the district as well. Plasencia ended up...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Bankson wins Florida House District 39

Commissioner Doug Bankson, who said goodbye to the Apopka City Council last Wednesday, will say hello to the Florida Legislature when it reconvenes in January. Bankson defeated Tiffany Hughes in the Florida House District 39 election. At 8:11 pm, with 100% of Orange County votes reported and Seminole County reporting 97.6% of the votes counted, the Florida Elections website reported that Bankson received 35,582 votes (55.89%), while Hughes received 28,020 (44.11%).
APOPKA, FL
WESH

RESULTS: Florida House District 45

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Republican Carolina Amesty and Democrat Allie Braswell were the candidates running for Florida House District 45. Amesty took home the win with 53.69% of the vote. The district includes some of the tourist areas in northwest Orange County. District 45 also covers southwest Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘One-cent’ sales tax measure passes in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County voters on Tuesday passed a sales tax extension that will fund public infrastructure improvement projects. With 92% precincts reporting, the measure was winning 57-43%. The vote will keep the sales tax will remain in place until 2045. Read more about the sales tax...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Susan Plasencia leads incumbent Carlos Guillermo Smith in Florida House 37

ORLANDO, Fla. – Republican Susan Plasencia is on track to unseat incumbent Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith in Florida House District 37 Tuesday night. With 97.2% of the precincts reporting, Plasencia was leading Smith 52% to 48%. Smith, the six-term state representative and first openly-gay Hispanic member of the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

Over 3,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 3,000 customers are without power across Brevard County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida. In north Brevard County, outages are reported in Rockledge, Viera, and Patrick Shores. In central Brevard County. outages are...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

