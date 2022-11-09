Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
WESH
Susan Plasencia grabs win for Florida House District 37
Republican Susan Plasencia and Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith were candidates for Florida House District 37. Parts of Seminole and Orange counties are included in the district along with the University of Central Florida area. Oviedo and the Econ River area are covered by the district as well. Plasencia ended up...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Bankson wins Florida House District 39
Commissioner Doug Bankson, who said goodbye to the Apopka City Council last Wednesday, will say hello to the Florida Legislature when it reconvenes in January. Bankson defeated Tiffany Hughes in the Florida House District 39 election. At 8:11 pm, with 100% of Orange County votes reported and Seminole County reporting 97.6% of the votes counted, the Florida Elections website reported that Bankson received 35,582 votes (55.89%), while Hughes received 28,020 (44.11%).
ocfl.net
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | November 8, 2022
My friends, I am sad to report that the 1-penny sales surtax for transportation did not garner enough votes for passage. I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to get the measure on the ballot and those who hit the campaign trail. Despite this outcome, Orange County is...
click orlando
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
click orlando
Results 2022: Jason Brodeur wins Florida Senate District 10 race against Goff-Marcil
ORLANDO, Fla. – Incumbent Jason Brodeur won out over Joy Goff-Marcil Tuesday for a Florida Senate District 10 seat — a newly redistricted area that covers Seminole and parts of Orange County. Goff-Marcil served in the Florida House while Brodeur already serves in the Florida Senate. Brodeur’s current...
Lawyer’s Appeal Rejected In Civil Gambling Case Against Former Florida AG Pam Bondi, Sheriff
A federal appeals court Thursday rejected arguments in a civil lawsuit filed by a Jacksonville attorney whose conviction was overturned in a high-profile case about alleged illegal gambling at internet cafes. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district
WESH
RESULTS: Florida House District 45
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Republican Carolina Amesty and Democrat Allie Braswell were the candidates running for Florida House District 45. Amesty took home the win with 53.69% of the vote. The district includes some of the tourist areas in northwest Orange County. District 45 also covers southwest Orange County...
‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole. Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach assesses damages after Nicole smacks Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to push its way out of Florida, New Smyrna Beach is beginning to assess the damages left in its wake. In a release, city officials said the following locations were deemed unsafe due to the impacts of Nicole. Las...
click orlando
‘One-cent’ sales tax measure passes in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County voters on Tuesday passed a sales tax extension that will fund public infrastructure improvement projects. With 92% precincts reporting, the measure was winning 57-43%. The vote will keep the sales tax will remain in place until 2045. Read more about the sales tax...
positivelyosceola.com
Election night in Osceola brings a blend of new faces, and the return of many familiar to the community, including Florida’s Governor and U. S. Senator
There may not have been a “red wave” nationally last night, but there certainly was one in Florida, led by Governor Ron Desantis who had a nearly 20% win over challenger and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Desantis not only won in Osceola County, which typically goes to...
click orlando
Federal prosecutors request lenient sentencing for ex-Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg
ORLANDO, Fla. – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge for a reduced sentence for disgraced former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg because of his help in other prosecutions and investigations. On Thursday, prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge to sentence Greenberg to less than the mandatory 12-year...
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach dealing with some damage from Nicole, ‘for the most part’ back to normal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach is back in business a day after Hurricane Nicole caused extensive beach erosion and destruction along Volusia County’s coastline. “Hurricane Nicole was not nearly as bad as Hurricane Ian. For the most part after less than a day we’re mostly back to operations normal,” Phillip Veski, the city’s public information officer said. “Like most of Volusia County, a lot of the damage that we saw was associated with beach erosion.”
click orlando
Susan Plasencia leads incumbent Carlos Guillermo Smith in Florida House 37
ORLANDO, Fla. – Republican Susan Plasencia is on track to unseat incumbent Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith in Florida House District 37 Tuesday night. With 97.2% of the precincts reporting, Plasencia was leading Smith 52% to 48%. Smith, the six-term state representative and first openly-gay Hispanic member of the Florida...
brevardtimes.com
Over 3,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 3,000 customers are without power across Brevard County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida. In north Brevard County, outages are reported in Rockledge, Viera, and Patrick Shores. In central Brevard County. outages are...
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
Comments / 0