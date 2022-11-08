Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cougar Classic from 11/14 to 11/16Adrian HolmanHouston, TX
Related
'You are our angel' | Quavo remembers TakeOff in heartfelt Instagram tribute
HOUSTON — Less than a day after thousands gathered in Atlanta to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, his uncle and fellow groupmate Quavo posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram. "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything...
KHOU
Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer
HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
97-year-old World War II veteran remembers coming to Houston's Ellington Field at 18
HOUSTON — If you spend a little time with Elmer Longnecker, you quickly realize he has a pretty incredible story. At 97 years old, "Mo,” as his friends call him, still has a sense of humor and a sharp memory about signing up for the Army Air Corps before he graduated high school at 17.
KHOU
Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum
HOUSTON — On Novemeber 20th, Gospel Artists will come together at the Wortham Center for a benefit concert to support the first public event to raise money to build Houston's Gospel Music Haus and Museum. Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum: gospelmusichausmuseum.com. Purchase Your Tickets To...
KHOU
Houston Happenings: November 11 - 13
HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative. New Borders, No Borders Regional Short Film Competition. Opening Night Tonight With "The Inspection" Presented By Texas Children's Hospital (The Woodlands) Theme: Under The Sea. Performers On Multiple Stages, "The Octonauts" Character Meet & Greets. Heroes...
Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
Sailor who killed girlfriend pregnant with twins sentenced to life in prison
HOUSTON — A Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder this week, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday morning. According to the District Attorney’s Office,...
Here's how Houston is honoring those who served on Veterans Day
HOUSTON — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and Houston will honor those who served with a ceremony and parade. The city's annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration” will begin with its traditional ceremony at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a 'Moment of...
HISD teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete
HOUSTON — A Houston ISD teacher is charged after district police said she dragged a 5-year-old girl across concrete because the child refused to throw away a plastic fork. Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, is charged with injury to a child. Police said on Nov. 3, Dominguez, who is a...
'I’m still shaken. It's scary' | Woman says purse was stolen from her car while it was sitting right next to her
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s another case of a woman being targeted for her purse. A Houston woman says her purse was stolen from her car while she was sitting right next to it. It was around 1 p.m. on October 25 when the woman, who didn't want to be identified, had just left the grocery store.
I'll take some Raising Cane's chicken fingers with a side of MV-Peña, please!
HOUSTON — Get ready for a traffic jam on the Gulf Freeway Monday afternoon. That's because Raising Cane's just announced Astros shortstop JeremyPeña will be working the drive-thru at its location off I-45 near 610 South Loop. Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Nov. 8. The...
KHOU 11 and The Salvation Army are calling on you yo be a Secret Santa
HOUSTON — For more than two decades we’ve helped make Christmas brighter for tens of thousands of families through our Secret Santa Toy Drive. Last year alone we were able to assist 5,352 families, and the need for holiday assistance is even greater this year. The Secret Santa...
Planes that crashed mid-air during Dallas air show were out of Houston area, officials confirm
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News that...
KHOU
Houston forecast: Northern counties under Freeze Watch tonight
HOUSTON — The past few days (weeks and even months) have felt nothing like Fall in Houston, but that's all changing now. It's feeling like November in the Bayou City as a strong cold front has arrived!. How long will it last?. The dip in temperatures will last through...
Houston Health Department opens free diabetes center in Acres Homes
HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department opened a free diabetes center in Acres Homes Thursday, an underserved area where more than 18% of adults are living with the disease, the department said. The center located at 6719 West Montgomery Road is the department’s third Diabetes Awareness & Wellness Network...
2 men in body armor claiming to be HPD, kick in family's front door during deadly home invasion, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men in body armor kicked in a family’s front door claiming to be Houston police officers during a deadly home invasion robbery at a Katy-area home late Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at...
KHOU
'Caribbean Christmas': ICE LAND, Festival of Lights open next week at Moody Gardens in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — After a two-year hiatus, the popular ICE LAND at Moody Gardens is back this year with a North Pole meets the Caribbean vibe. Award-winning master ice carvers from Harbin, China have been busy creating "ICE LAND: Ice Sculptures, A Caribbean Christmas." They'll turn two million pounds of ice into breathtaking works of art. To keep them from melting, they're kept in a 28,000-square-foot tent where the temperature is kept at nine degrees.
ATM technician robbed by masked man outside NE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to track down suspects in two separate crimes at the same location. The most recent case happened on Oct. 25 at the convenience store in the 9400 block of Shady Drive in northeast Houston. An ATM technician was inside working on a machine...
Comments / 0