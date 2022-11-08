ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer

HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum

HOUSTON — On Novemeber 20th, Gospel Artists will come together at the Wortham Center for a benefit concert to support the first public event to raise money to build Houston's Gospel Music Haus and Museum. Learn more about The Gospel Music Haus & Museum: gospelmusichausmuseum.com. Purchase Your Tickets To...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Happenings: November 11 - 13

HOUSTON — For more information on Sarah Gish, log on to Gish Creative. New Borders, No Borders Regional Short Film Competition. Opening Night Tonight With "The Inspection" Presented By Texas Children's Hospital (The Woodlands) Theme: Under The Sea. Performers On Multiple Stages, "The Octonauts" Character Meet & Greets. Heroes...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Here's how Houston is honoring those who served on Veterans Day

HOUSTON — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and Houston will honor those who served with a ceremony and parade. The city's annual "Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration” will begin with its traditional ceremony at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a 'Moment of...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HISD teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete

HOUSTON — A Houston ISD teacher is charged after district police said she dragged a 5-year-old girl across concrete because the child refused to throw away a plastic fork. Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, is charged with injury to a child. Police said on Nov. 3, Dominguez, who is a...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston forecast: Northern counties under Freeze Watch tonight

HOUSTON — The past few days (weeks and even months) have felt nothing like Fall in Houston, but that's all changing now. It's feeling like November in the Bayou City as a strong cold front has arrived!. How long will it last?. The dip in temperatures will last through...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Health Department opens free diabetes center in Acres Homes

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department opened a free diabetes center in Acres Homes Thursday, an underserved area where more than 18% of adults are living with the disease, the department said. The center located at 6719 West Montgomery Road is the department’s third Diabetes Awareness & Wellness Network...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Caribbean Christmas': ICE LAND, Festival of Lights open next week at Moody Gardens in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — After a two-year hiatus, the popular ICE LAND at Moody Gardens is back this year with a North Pole meets the Caribbean vibe. Award-winning master ice carvers from Harbin, China have been busy creating "ICE LAND: Ice Sculptures, A Caribbean Christmas." They'll turn two million pounds of ice into breathtaking works of art. To keep them from melting, they're kept in a 28,000-square-foot tent where the temperature is kept at nine degrees.
GALVESTON, TX

