NFL and Team Owner Sued by Government
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa Queen
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for President
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its Future
19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner
Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
Update: Police Investigating Serious Pedestrian Collision in Montgomery Village
Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Video: Montgomery Co. school burglary suspect waves to camera during break-in
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released photos and video of a man suspected of breaking into a middle school in September. The burglary happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Silver Spring International Middle School on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. In a news release Thursday,...
Woman reported missing in Rockville
by MCPD, Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Rockville Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Natasha Mukuka, a missing 23-year-old from Rockville. Mukuka was last seen on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the 12000 block of Village Square Terrace. Mukuka is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Natasha Mukuka is asked to call the police non-emergency number The post Woman reported missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
Officer hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in northwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore. According to police, an officer on patrol in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue heard gunfire. The officer searched the area and found a 19-year-old man in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road who...
Detectives Continue to Investigate Shooting; Victim’s Identity Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Major Crimes Division are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. At approximately 5:56 p.m., officers from the 3rd district responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
Person dead after shooting in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigation a shooting in Silver Spring that left one person dead. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers received a call about gunfire in the area of Colony Road and Northampton Drive around 4 a.m. When they got there, they found a body […]
Man, Woman Shot In Face Walks Themselves Into Baltimore Hospital
Two shooting victims are being treated after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. A 30-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital seeking treatment after being shot around 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of E. Madison Street, according to Baltimore police. The woman...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
Update: Detectives Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Major Crimes Division are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, November 10, 2022, in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. At approximately 5:56 p.m., officers from the 3rd district responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
24-year-old man killed in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10 in the 2900 block of Stanton Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:33 p.m. where they found 24-year-old Mykell Vicente of southeast D.C. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Arlington Police charge teen with DUI, involuntary manslaughter following fatal crash
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Police Department has charged a teenage boy with DUI and involuntary manslaughter following a fatal collision in the Rock Spring neighborhood early Friday morning. Around 12:29 a.m. on Friday, officers were sent to Old Dominion Drive at Williamsburg Boulevard for the report of...
Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police
A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
Man Shot In Neck By Unknown Attacker While Driving Down Baltimore Street
A shooting victim rushed himself to the hospital after an unknown attacker shot him in the neck in Baltimore, authorities say. The 54-year-old victim was reportedly driving in the rear of the 4700 block of Amberley Avenue when he was shot in the neck by an unknown man the night of Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to Baltimore police.
New images shared of person of interest in shooting of 13-year-old girl in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police shared new images Thursday of a person of interest sought in the shooting of a 13-year-old girl and a man in Baltimore earlier this week. The teen, who was shot in the head, remains hospitalized in grave condition. Police released surveillance images of a man wearing all black. Images released Wednesday showed a different angle of the man wearing a hood. Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim. Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of...
30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting in Baltimore yesterday evening left two hospitalized. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm. The Baltimore Police arrived at a local hospital after two victims walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her cheek. A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times. He remains in serious condition. The names of the victims have not been released as of this time. Interviewing the victims led police to the crime scene on the 3200 Block of East Madison Street in Eastern Baltimore, If you have any The post 30-Year-Old Woman Among Two Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
School Resource Officer to the rescue, captures snake on campus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school resource officer saved the day at a Howard County school. Howard County police shared a photo of PFC Cliff Macer after he successfully prevented an unauthorized visitor from slithering into Howard High School, Friday. Howard County officials said Macer was in his office near...
