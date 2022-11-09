by MCPD, Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Rockville Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Natasha Mukuka, a missing 23-year-old from Rockville. Mukuka was last seen on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the 12000 block of Village Square Terrace. Mukuka is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Natasha Mukuka is asked to call the police non-emergency number The post Woman reported missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO