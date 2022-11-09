Kentucky on track for 32-year high in voter turnout for 2022 midterm election

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky is on track for its second-largest voter turnout in midterm history, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

On Twitter, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said, “Pretty sure we’re going to hit or surpass 50% turnout.”

MORE KENTUCKY ELECTION COVERAGE:

Kentucky has only hit or surpassed a 50% voter turnout once, in 1990 during the middle of Republican President George H.W. Bush’s term — when voter turnout hit 50.9%.

Other high midterm turnouts were in 2006 at 49.5% and in 2010 at 49.1%. During the 2020 presidential election, Kentucky saw a 45% voter turnout, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office .

According to Pew Research Center , voter turnout typically drops during midterm elections and has done so as far back as 1840.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.