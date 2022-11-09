Read full article on original website
WAPT
Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House
JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
Washington Examiner
Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat
It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Democrats sweep three most competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly...
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
‘We’re in a fight:’ Herschel Walker thanks supporters, says he’s confident in U.S. Senate race
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker briefly addressed his supporters at an election night party in Cobb County. The race between Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock for who will become U.S. Senator remains too close to call. We’re watching for any new developments in this...
2 election workers fired before polls open in Fulton County, Ga.
Two election workers in Fulton County, Ga., were relieved of their duties minutes before polls opened on Election Day after social media posts that raised concern were reported to county officials.
Is Raphael Warnock an Ordained Minister?
As the midterms near, voters have begun to question if Senator Raphael Warnock is an ordained minister, where he attended seminary, and whether he holds a Ph.D.
FOX 28 Spokane
Golden, Poliquin battle it out for swing House seat in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Maine sought to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. The race was still too early to call early Wednesday. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, hoped to defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race included ranked-choice voting and Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma
Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats on Election Day, but the GOP expects to welcome a new face to the delegation after U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's plan to retire shook up the political scene. Only one of the five...
Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”
Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
Why AP called Georgia governor race for Brian Kemp
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED GEORGIA FOR BRIAN KEMP. Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp racked up enough of a lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams that she could not catch up given the number of outstanding votes in Democratic strongholds. That’s what led AP to call the gubernatorial contest...
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district
Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
wegotthiscovered.com
Howard Stern goes on expletive-laden rant about ‘dummies’ in Georgia voting for extreme candidate Herschel Walker
Voters in Pennsylvania and Georgia will be holding their breath for the outcome of Tuesday’s midterm elections, where Trump-backed celebrity candidates, TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz and former NFL running back Herschel Walker, are vying for senate seats in their respective swing states. (Or, “states,” in Oz’s case.) And while it may not change anyone’s mind at this point, Howard Stern has some choice words for anyone in Georgia voting for Walker, in particular.
