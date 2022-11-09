ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WAPT

Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House

JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
BOLTON, MS
Washington Examiner

Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat

It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
GEORGIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Golden, Poliquin battle it out for swing House seat in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Maine sought to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. The race was still too early to call early Wednesday. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, hoped to defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race included ranked-choice voting and Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.
MAINE STATE
Vibe

Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”

Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
GEORGIA STATE
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district

Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday’s ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats’ breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature on a day when all 180 House seats and all 56 Senate seats were up for election. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 98 seats and were leading in three other races that The Associated Press had not yet called Wednesday. Republican incumbents defended four statewide offices....
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
MINNESOTA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Howard Stern goes on expletive-laden rant about ‘dummies’ in Georgia voting for extreme candidate Herschel Walker

Voters in Pennsylvania and Georgia will be holding their breath for the outcome of Tuesday’s midterm elections, where Trump-backed celebrity candidates, TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz and former NFL running back Herschel Walker, are vying for senate seats in their respective swing states. (Or, “states,” in Oz’s case.) And while it may not change anyone’s mind at this point, Howard Stern has some choice words for anyone in Georgia voting for Walker, in particular.
GEORGIA STATE

