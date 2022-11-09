Read full article on original website
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Beach Beacon
Fundraising efforts earn John Alfe the honorary mayor's title in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — There’s a new mayor in Palm Harbor, but his biggest job is not leading local government. Rather, it’s leading the annual holiday parade. And also raising a lot of money for charity. John Alfe, 59, beat out five others vying for the title of...
fox13news.com
St. Pete to require landlords to give tenants notice in order to raise rent
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There’s some good news for renters in St. Petersburg. The St. Petersburg City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that requires landlords to tell tenants in advance if they plan to raise the rent. The city council in Tampa approved a similar measure in May. Specifically,...
Pinellas County voters approve two big building projects, reject third
On Tuesday, voters passed the Clearwater Bluff development, and the Dali Museum expansion but rejected the Largo sports complex.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Pinellas County news briefs
Pinellas County government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices to be closed include departments under the Board of County Commissioners, Clerk’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Supervisor of Elections. County parks and the outdoor areas of the county preserves will...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — First United Methodist Clearwater, in partnership with four other local churches, will host a Community Health and Social Services Fair Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The free event will provide services such as eye care, haircuts, dental treatment, vaccinations, health screenings and more for anyone in...
Beach Beacon
Peers offer praise for pair of outgoing commissioners in Largo
LARGO — City commissioners bid farewell to a pair of colleagues Nov. 1. Commissioners John Carroll and Samantha Fenger, who have served the city for the past eight years, attended their final regular commission meeting. Carroll will be replaced by local businessman Chris Johnson, who ran unopposed for the...
tampabeacon.com
Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough
TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
Hillsborough County transportation tax election results
Hillsborough County's transportation surtax continues its legal battles, but still placed on the ballot. Voters will decide part of its future.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Apartment sales; St. Pete doughnut shop
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Alta Belleair apartment complex sells for $64 million. White Oak Partners has purchased the Alta Belleair Apartments for roughly $64 million from Atlanta-based management group Wood Partners. The 256-unit apartment complex at 1632 Clearwater-Largo Road was a $45 million project developed by...
Republicans win big in Hillsborough county, flipping county commission
Election night ended with a big upset for state and local Democrats. Many said they were shocked, but some, like ABC Action News’ political analyst Susan McManus said she saw this coming months ago.
Hillsborough County's transportation tax referendum fails
The county asked voters if they would approve a 1% sales tax over the next 30 years to help fund transit and road improvements.
fox13news.com
Republican Jay Collins eager to get to work after defeating longtime state senator Janet Cruz
TAMPA, Fla. - Political newcomer, Republican Jay Collins just pulled off a significant victory, defeating popular incumbent Democratic State Senator Janet Cruz, who's been in state politics for more than a decade. "Where I came from as a Green Beret you don’t do things because they’re easy, you do them...
Beach Beacon
Commissioners urge fast-tracking outdoor dining
DUNEDIN — City commissioners unanimously agreed that city staff should work with the Downtown Dunedin Task Force to fast-track changes to the Land Development Code that would permit restaurants and taverns to keep outdoor dining initiated during the pandemic. City Manager Jennifer Bramley told commissioners the task force finished...
Beach Beacon
Treasure Island to crack down on parking pass abuses
TREASURE ISLAND — It will soon be much harder to outwit Treasure Island’s residential parking pass program, but also tougher to qualify for a hang-tag or decal. During a Nov. 1 work session, Assistant Finance Director Mike Munger told city commissioners “it shouldn’t surprise you that staff is always on the lookout for areas within city operations where we could benefit from an update or refresh, a new set of eyes … to see if there’s anything that needs to be updated and changed; the residential parking pass happens to be one of these areas.”
Anna Paulina Luna projected winner of Congressional District 13 seat
Charlie Crist left a vacant seat in Congress for the newly drawn lines of Florida District 13, and Pinellas County Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna will be filling it.
fox13news.com
Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge
TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
Beach Beacon
Belleair commission votes to add some sidewalks
BELLEAIR — For the Belleair Town Commission, adding sidewalks along one or both sides of Carl and Shirley avenues has been a hot topic since the Carl Avenue Roadway Project was announced. Town leaders have pledged a commitment to safety and accessibility, including putting in sidewalks in some areas...
Beach Beacon
Hemp Coffee House opens in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Hemp Coffee House owner Peter Fawcett, without a doubt, knows his coffee. And Fawcett, 28, believes his newly opened store offers the coffee drinks to prove it. “That the big thing,” says Fawcett, a Dunedin resident who opened Hemp Coffee House in September. “It’s having the...
Beach Beacon
Censure of Redington Shores mayor among latest in series of complaints, lawsuits
REDINGTON SHORES — For years, this tiny beachfront town of barely 2,000 residents has been embroiled in a series of legal and ethical challenges over how officials handled — or possibly mishandled — building rules, employee firings and commissioners’ own personal actions. Some of these battles...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Beaches news briefs
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach is getting set to present the 20th edition of its Big Game Raffle fundraiser. This year’s Grand Prize winner will be awarded two tickets to the 2023 Super Bowl, which will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. Also included in the grand prize package will be four nights lodging in Phoenix and $1,000 in spending money. Second- through fifth-prize winners will win $1,000, $500, $300 and $200, respectively.
