ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Pinellas County news briefs

Pinellas County government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices to be closed include departments under the Board of County Commissioners, Clerk’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Supervisor of Elections. County parks and the outdoor areas of the county preserves will...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — First United Methodist Clearwater, in partnership with four other local churches, will host a Community Health and Social Services Fair Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The free event will provide services such as eye care, haircuts, dental treatment, vaccinations, health screenings and more for anyone in...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Peers offer praise for pair of outgoing commissioners in Largo

LARGO — City commissioners bid farewell to a pair of colleagues Nov. 1. Commissioners John Carroll and Samantha Fenger, who have served the city for the past eight years, attended their final regular commission meeting. Carroll will be replaced by local businessman Chris Johnson, who ran unopposed for the...
LARGO, FL
tampabeacon.com

Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough

TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Apartment sales; St. Pete doughnut shop

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Alta Belleair apartment complex sells for $64 million. White Oak Partners has purchased the Alta Belleair Apartments for roughly $64 million from Atlanta-based management group Wood Partners. The 256-unit apartment complex at 1632 Clearwater-Largo Road was a $45 million project developed by...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Commissioners urge fast-tracking outdoor dining

DUNEDIN — City commissioners unanimously agreed that city staff should work with the Downtown Dunedin Task Force to fast-track changes to the Land Development Code that would permit restaurants and taverns to keep outdoor dining initiated during the pandemic. City Manager Jennifer Bramley told commissioners the task force finished...
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Treasure Island to crack down on parking pass abuses

TREASURE ISLAND — It will soon be much harder to outwit Treasure Island’s residential parking pass program, but also tougher to qualify for a hang-tag or decal. During a Nov. 1 work session, Assistant Finance Director Mike Munger told city commissioners “it shouldn’t surprise you that staff is always on the lookout for areas within city operations where we could benefit from an update or refresh, a new set of eyes … to see if there’s anything that needs to be updated and changed; the residential parking pass happens to be one of these areas.”
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
fox13news.com

Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge

TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Belleair commission votes to add some sidewalks

BELLEAIR — For the Belleair Town Commission, adding sidewalks along one or both sides of Carl and Shirley avenues has been a hot topic since the Carl Avenue Roadway Project was announced. Town leaders have pledged a commitment to safety and accessibility, including putting in sidewalks in some areas...
BELLEAIR, FL
Beach Beacon

Hemp Coffee House opens in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — Hemp Coffee House owner Peter Fawcett, without a doubt, knows his coffee. And Fawcett, 28, believes his newly opened store offers the coffee drinks to prove it. “That the big thing,” says Fawcett, a Dunedin resident who opened Hemp Coffee House in September. “It’s having the...
PALM HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Beaches news briefs

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach is getting set to present the 20th edition of its Big Game Raffle fundraiser. This year’s Grand Prize winner will be awarded two tickets to the 2023 Super Bowl, which will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. Also included in the grand prize package will be four nights lodging in Phoenix and $1,000 in spending money. Second- through fifth-prize winners will win $1,000, $500, $300 and $200, respectively.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy