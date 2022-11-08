ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vibe

Snoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes Daily

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to being praised as a marijuana connoisseur. However, on Sunday (Nov. 6), the West Coast legend had to set the record straight on how much weed he actually smokes, claiming his professional blunt roller lied about him smoking over 100 joints a day. “Bi**h said I smoke… bi**h, this is all in a day’s work. Stop lying,” the 51-year-old said in an Instagram video in response to his most recent Professional Blunt Roller’s (PBR) claims. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Pays His Professional Blunt Roller Over $50K Per YearDiddy To Buy Cannabis Operations In NYC, Massachusetts, and IllinoisSnoop...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg Blunt-Roller Sets Record Straight Over '150 Joints' Claim

Snoop Dogg's calling big 🧢 on a claim his ex-blunt-roller serves him 150 joints daily -- and now even the blunt roller herself is cosigning, telling us her words were taken outta context!!!. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Ranagade PerRana, the professional blunt-roller whose rep is going up...
HuffPost

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's Ex, Says Their Son Told Her He Didn't Feel Loved By Her

Sheree Zampino recently shared that Trey, her son with actor Will Smith, once told her that he didn’t “feel loved” by her growing up. The skin care entrepreneur was participating in an episode about forgiveness on “Red Table Talk” posted on Wednesday. Zampino was stepping in for Willow Smith, who co-hosts the multigenerational family Facebook Watch show with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.
Tyla

Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child

Nick Cannon's already massive family is going to get even bigger as Alyssa Scott announced that she was pregnant with the couple's second child. It'll be Cannon's 12th child, though his 11th hasn't even been born yet, and the second he's had with Scott. His 10th child was only born...
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
NME

Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”

Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.

