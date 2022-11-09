ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Fowl Fans Wing Their Way to New Chick-fil-A

For years, Missoula residents have clamored for certain franchise restaurants. And while Sonic Drive-In and Olive Garden are still on the wish list, chicken fans are happy in the henhouse with this week's opening of the new Chick-fil-A. The restaurant opened Thursday morning, with a steady stream of breakfast, lunch,...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Indoor Missoula Activities To Do In Winter

Everybody's got a breaking point when it comes to being cold. Not that we're not a hardy quorum in the Treasure State; many of our longtime residents can handle an average winter just fine (it's amazing what the body can get used to!) but as we welcome more new neighbors from out of state, I can forgive them for not immediately acclimating to going on day-long hunting trips and hikes when it's 10° outside.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Jeff Dunham Still Not Cancelled and Coming to Missoula Spring 23

We all did it growing up. We would play with our action figures or dolls and bring them to life by pretending they could talk. Complete with all the "whooshing" and "explosion" sounds we made with our mouths. At times you may have even found yourself trying to convince someone else your toy could talk by attempting ventriloquy. But, you were actually just talking out of the side of your mouth. Some people have made a living off of mastering the skill of making dolls talk.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?

There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60

NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Science on The Screen Free At Missoula’s Roxy Theater

The Roxy Theater is bringing a great movie back to the big screen this Thursday for free. "Captain Fantastic" starring Viggo Mortensen will be showing at 5:30pm. This film will be kicking off the Roxy's "Science on Screen" season. Following the show, there will be a discussion led by Dr. Solomon Dobrowski, professor of Landscape Ecology at the University of Montana. entitled, "We all need forests to be philosopher kings".
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Will Move Indoors Friday

Well, the beloved Doughboy truly became a Snowboy this week, so this year's ceremony is moving inside. According to organizer Susan Campbell Reneau, the 96th annual Veterans Day celebration will not be held in its usual location, the lawn of the Missoula County Courthouse, near the famed Doughboy statue. The sudden blast of heavy snow along with wind and cold temperatures led to a hasty decision to take things inside the Courthouse.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Steals a Silencer and Gun Sight From a Missoula Store

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 27, 2022, a local business reported to law enforcement that a suspect male stole a silencer/suppressor and a gun sight from their store. A Missoula Police Department officer responded to the business and spoke to two employees. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
MISSOULA, MT
