Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Check Out The Huge List of Veterans Day Freebies in Missoula 2022
Today is Veteran's Day, and each year we thanks both veterans and active duty for their service to our country. Sometimes the best way to say "thanks" is with free chow. Restaurants all over town are offering up some sort of deal for Vets and Active Duty. The one's that I found include:
Missoula Fowl Fans Wing Their Way to New Chick-fil-A
For years, Missoula residents have clamored for certain franchise restaurants. And while Sonic Drive-In and Olive Garden are still on the wish list, chicken fans are happy in the henhouse with this week's opening of the new Chick-fil-A. The restaurant opened Thursday morning, with a steady stream of breakfast, lunch,...
Indoor Missoula Activities To Do In Winter
Everybody's got a breaking point when it comes to being cold. Not that we're not a hardy quorum in the Treasure State; many of our longtime residents can handle an average winter just fine (it's amazing what the body can get used to!) but as we welcome more new neighbors from out of state, I can forgive them for not immediately acclimating to going on day-long hunting trips and hikes when it's 10° outside.
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this week
If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more.
Jeff Dunham Still Not Cancelled and Coming to Missoula Spring 23
We all did it growing up. We would play with our action figures or dolls and bring them to life by pretending they could talk. Complete with all the "whooshing" and "explosion" sounds we made with our mouths. At times you may have even found yourself trying to convince someone else your toy could talk by attempting ventriloquy. But, you were actually just talking out of the side of your mouth. Some people have made a living off of mastering the skill of making dolls talk.
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
More Wildlife Fencing Being Added to Short Stretch of Highway 93
Driving U.S Highway 93 through Montana can be a nerve-wracking, white-knuckle experience anytime of year. And when there are lots more hours of darkness, that can only add to the stress. Such as, where is a deer in the rut about to jump out in front of you now!. While...
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
Montana Winter Trunk Upgrades For Under $60
NEWS FLASH: winters in Montana are cold. You may have seen our state on a TV show or a Instagram post and said, "Oh that looks so beautiful! I want to live there soooooo bad!" Well, if you buy the ticket, you gotta ride the ride... Yes it's pretty here....
Missoula developers seek tavern, casino permit
A team of Missoula developers is planning a commercial building off Mullan Road that will include a bar and fine-dining restaurant once it opens.
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
Science on The Screen Free At Missoula’s Roxy Theater
The Roxy Theater is bringing a great movie back to the big screen this Thursday for free. "Captain Fantastic" starring Viggo Mortensen will be showing at 5:30pm. This film will be kicking off the Roxy's "Science on Screen" season. Following the show, there will be a discussion led by Dr. Solomon Dobrowski, professor of Landscape Ecology at the University of Montana. entitled, "We all need forests to be philosopher kings".
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
Missoula’s Growth Putting the Pinch on Snow Plowing
It's not just big snow storms that are putting pressure on snow removal operations for the City of Missoula. City Deputy Public Works Director Brian Hensel says growth is also making it difficult to keep up with storms like the ones we're seeing this week. When the city ordered nothing...
New Affordable Housing Coming to Missoula, Taking Applications
Many Missoulians are frustrated with Missoula's housing situation. Costs rose significantly during the pandemic-housing boom, and since then the cost of rent is still increasing and home prices are remaining stable even as home prices are falling in many cities. It's a relief to write about good news on this subject.
Missoula’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Will Move Indoors Friday
Well, the beloved Doughboy truly became a Snowboy this week, so this year's ceremony is moving inside. According to organizer Susan Campbell Reneau, the 96th annual Veterans Day celebration will not be held in its usual location, the lawn of the Missoula County Courthouse, near the famed Doughboy statue. The sudden blast of heavy snow along with wind and cold temperatures led to a hasty decision to take things inside the Courthouse.
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
Bundle Up! Western Montana Temps to Stay Frigid Well Into Next Week
Another passing shot of snow is getting our attention in Western Montana, with several inches of snow expected in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys by Wednesday evening. But the real weather news is an extended cold snap that could drag through most of next week. After Arctic air pushed across...
Man Steals a Silencer and Gun Sight From a Missoula Store
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 27, 2022, a local business reported to law enforcement that a suspect male stole a silencer/suppressor and a gun sight from their store. A Missoula Police Department officer responded to the business and spoke to two employees. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3