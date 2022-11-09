Read full article on original website
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District | November 8, 2022
Andy Ogles has won the newly redrawn 5th Congressional district for Tennessee that was previously represented by Rep. Jim Cooper.
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wdhn.com
Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. Right-to-Work Amendment causing controversy with some labor unions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee voters have passed an amendment making the Volunteer State a right-to-work state. Nearly 70% of Tennessee voters on Tuesday voted “yes” on Amendment 1 to enshrine the 75-year-old “Right to Work” law in the state’s constitution. “Now that this is...
Tennessee voters approve all 4 constitutional amendments
WATE 6 is providing live election results of voting on the 4 Tennessee Constitutional amendments.
actionnews5.com
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
Tennessee Election Results: Key races to watch | November 8, 2022
Track election results in some of the key races for Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
November 8, 2022 Election Results
Below are the unofficial election results from the November 8, 2022 election. We’ve listed the unofficial results from the state and federal elections. If your county held municipal elections, scroll down to find a link to your local election commission website where the results can be found. We have...
actionnews5.com
LGBTQ group speaks out against new Tenn. bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
‘We can’t get further behind’: Gov. Lee proposes increased infrastructure funding in TN budget hearings
Fresh off his reelection, Gov. Bill Lee talked about his desire to increase funding for infrastructure during Tennessee's budget hearings.
clarksvillenow.com
Election results: Final results for all Clarksville races, plus governor and Congress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Election results were delayed as voters remained in a long line at Woodlawn Elementary for over an hour past 7 p.m. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
wdhn.com
How election ties are decided in Alabama
ALABAMA (WKRG) — If the upcoming Iron Bowl can begin with a coin toss, why can’t Alabama elections end with one? According to a law passed earlier in 2022, that’s exactly how some election ties in Alabama can be decided. If there is a tie at the...
These 43 candidates already won because no one ran against them in the general election
The race for many East Tennessee offices are all but concluded with just one candidate listed on the ballot. Here is a list of uncontested races.
WBIR
Here's what East Tennessee should know about student loan forgiveness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, a federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program. The program was first introduced in August and it is meant to help millions of American borrowers, giving them debt relief for up to $20,000 in student loans. However, the judge's...
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
wdhn.com
PHOTOS: Phillip Ensler, sworn in on Hebrew Study Bible, becomes Alabama’s only Jewish lawmaker
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Phillip Ensler has made history. On Wednesday morning, as a brisk breeze blew outside Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ensler was sworn in as Alabama’s only Jewish lawmaker. Ensler, a Montgomery attorney and former teacher, declared victory Tuesday night over incumbent Republican Charlotte...
'Protecting Children from Gender Mutilation Act' introduced by Tennessee leaders
Bill would ban medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance, procedures that remove their organs to enable the minor to identify as a gender different from their biological sex.
wkms.org
Tennessee down ballot race results for 2022 general election
These are the results for down ballot, local races in Tennessee counties within WKMS' broadcast area. For state race results from Tennessee, CLICK HERE. Once vote returns are released, they will be added to the right of each candidate or choice. Democrat candidates are denoted with a D), Republican with a R), Independents with an I) and Constitution party members with a C). Any candidate whose party is not indicated is running in a nonpartisan race.
WSMV
Flu activity in Tennessee among highest in nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is among two other states in the country and Washington, DC, with the highest amount of flu activity, according to the CDC. “We are kind of the first wave of this before the rest of the country,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. Todd Rice said.
wdhn.com
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
