These are the results for down ballot, local races in Tennessee counties within WKMS' broadcast area. For state race results from Tennessee, CLICK HERE. Once vote returns are released, they will be added to the right of each candidate or choice. Democrat candidates are denoted with a D), Republican with a R), Independents with an I) and Constitution party members with a C). Any candidate whose party is not indicated is running in a nonpartisan race.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO