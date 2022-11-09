Read full article on original website
Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers. Here’s Why
Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
Colorado’s Christmas at The Coast Is Sold Out. Want Tix?
As Colorado gets ready for the holiday season, 99.9 The Point is planning the biggest holiday party in all of Northern Colorado. People were so excited about it that the event sold out in less than 24 hours. Didn't get your tix? We got you covered. How Can You Get...
This Colorado Location is One of the Best to Find Obsidian
I have to say that Obsidian is one of the coolest rocks on the face of the earth. Obsidian is often times black in color and when cracked open, has the appearance of glass. Why does it look like glass? Because that's exactly what it is. What is Obsidian?. Obsidian...
Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado
The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?
I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
The Most Expensive Car For Sale in Colorado is $1.45 Million
11The drawing for Monday night's Powerball jackpot is at a record-setting $1.9 billion. The estimated one-time cash payout value for the Powerball jackpot is nearly $1 billion. With grandiose visions in all of our heads as we purchase what could be the winning ticket, you can't help but think of splurging a little bit, or a lot on the car of your dreams.
Colorado Cats and Dogs to Take Home for Adopt a Senior Pet Month
It's 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month' so throughout November, animal rescues and shelters across the country are focusing their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. Most people who are adopting a pet want to take home a young puppy or new kitten, which means that oftentimes, the...
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
OOPS: Monday’s Powerball Drawing Delayed Due To Technical Error
If you were hoping to wake up this morning and be a billionaire, it looks like you'll have to wait another morning as something weird happened last night. A technical error occurred delaying the drawing of the winning numbers until tonight. A lottery spokesperson had this to say about the...
Why Are Flags At Half-Staff In Colorado Today?
You might've noticed that flags across the state of Colorado have been flying at half-staff today (Thursday, Nov. 10) - but why?. On Thursday, Oct. 30, Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh Kean passed away suddenly from a heart attack; he was just 55 years old. To honor his life and...
Rocky Mountain National Park Lifts Timed Entry Permit Requirement
For months, you've needed to make a reservation in order to visit Rocky Mountain National Park - but not anymore; Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) has officially lifted its timed entry permit requirement. As of Tuesday, Oct. 11, timed entry permits are no longer required to enter Rocky Mountain National...
Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays
A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
Looking for Love? You Might Want to Move Out of Colorado
Natives tend to hope that transplants will move out of Colorado, but you may want to leave too — if you're single, that is. Slotsource.com recently went searching for the best places to find love in the country, and the Centennial State didn't even make the Top 10. According...
Rocky Mountain Hot Dog: Wienermobile to Make 3 Colorado Stops Nov 4-6
It's like standing next to American royalty when you get to have your picture taken alongside the famous Wienermobile, and it's in Colorado for a fall weekend. Not only will Oscar Mayer's signature vehicle be in Colorado, it will be stopping at one of Colorado's most-unique fall events, as well. Will you be venturing out for a little Colorado adventure?
3 Colorado Cities Listed As Best Places for a Canna-Cation
While Colorado isn't the only state where recreational cannabis use is legalized, it certainly is one of the most popular ones. According to a report from travel information industry leader, Upgraded Points, there are 3 cities in Colorado that have been named on the top 10 list for a canna-cation.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Spouse In Your Yard In Colorado?
After they're dead of course. Sure, we love our spouses but sometimes they get on our nerves and we get on their nerves, it's a common thing in any normal relationship and as much as you'd like to sometimes bury them for doing the things that drives you crazy the most, this is simply a question for those that are or have ever legitimately wondered.
Coloradans Aren’t Big Bagel Fans, But Like Them This Way When They Have Them
For many, a bagel and some coffee are the best way to start the day. For others, a bagel can make for a great snack to tide you over until dinner. Sometimes, a bagel IS a light dinner. What is Colorado's favorite kind of bagel?. How often do you stop...
Is Squatting Legal in the State of Colorado?
Want to fall down a legal loophole? Wrap your mind around the art of squatting, and the legal ins and outs of doing so in the state of Colorado. What is squatting, and is it legal in our state?. A squatter is someone who occupies an empty property that does...
