Axios Finish Line: Performing under pressure
This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here. Liz Jarvis-Shean lives, by choice, in pressure cookers — first at the White House, then Tesla, then Airbnb and now DoorDash, a high-growth, high-intensity startup. Why it matters: Marinating in...
Musk warns Twitter of “arduous” road and ends remote work
Elon Musk Wednesday night warned the Twitter staffers who remain after massive layoffs that unless they boost subscription income, the company is at risk. What's happening: In a midnight email to staff, his first since taking control of the company two weeks ago, Musk also issued a new back-to-the-office mandate that, according to sources inside Twitter, will cause many employees to quit.
I built a treehouse for fun and it now books 2 years out on Airbnb. Here's how I set up the $389-a-night rental that made enough for me to quit my job.
Peter Bahouth built a three-room treehouse on his land in Atlanta to fulfill a childhood dream. Now, it's one of Airbnb's most popular properties.
Elon Musk tells advertisers they have to pay for blue badges
Elon Musk on Wednesday said brands and advertisers that want to remain verified on Twitter will need to pay $8 monthly to keep their blue badges, just like everyone else. Why it matters: Musk believes making verification badges accessible to anyone willing to pay will "level the playing field," but knowing how important advertisers are for Twitter's business, he still offered to personally pay for brands if they're "hellbent on not paying."
