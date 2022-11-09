Top Minnesota Democrats pledged Wednesday to use their new "trifecta" at the State Capitol to revive progressive proposals that stalled under the previously politically divided government. The big picture: The DFL's surprise sweep of state government will give the party full power over spending the record surplus and passing policies when the Legislature returns in January. What they're saying: "Last night's vote was not just a pat on the back, it was a mission order going forward," Gov. Tim Walz told reporters. "It was about a vision about what we can do."Zoom in: Leaders said it would be "premature" to...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO