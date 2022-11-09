Read full article on original website
Steve Hobbs breaks Democrats' losing streak for Washington secretary of state
Steve Hobbs has broken Democrats' 58-year-losing streak when it comes to Washington's secretary of state's office.Driving the news: Nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson conceded to Hobbs on Thursday after trailing him 46.86%% to 49.34% on the third day of vote counting.Why it matters: The secretary of state is Washington's top elections official, in charge of ensuring vote-by-mail elections run smoothly and securely.Flashback: Republicans held a tight grip on Washington's secretary of state office from 1964 through last year, when Hobbs was appointed to replace former Republican Kim Wyman, who left for a job in the Biden administration.But no Republicans advanced from...
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
Nonprofit scores with progressive health ballot measures in red states
A progressive nonprofit cemented its status as a key driver of state health policies in the midterms, winning popular votes on ballot questions dealing with abortion rights, Medicaid expansion and medical debt. Driving the news: The Fairness Project scored multiple wins Tuesday night, including in South Dakota and Arizona, whose...
Trump lashes out against Youngkin: "He couldn't have won without me"
Former President Trump lashed out against Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Friday, saying he "couldn't have won without me." The big picture: Trump has been claiming responsibility for the political rise of potential competitors in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, including Youngkin and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as allies consider distancing themselves from him after an underperformance of Trump-backed candidates in the midterms.
Democrat Tina Kotek secures Oregon governorship
Oregon house speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat, won the state’s governorship against former state house minority leader Christine Drazan in the midterm election, per AP. Why it matters: The tight race caused frustration and signaled that Democrats don’t have as strong of a hold on the Western state as they once did in one of the most progressive state governments in the country.
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
Trump unloads on DeSantis after midterms
Former President Trump on Thursday released a long statement deriding his relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Republican easily held onto his seat during a midterm election cycle that delivered a series of losses for Trump-endorsed candidates in pivotal races. Why it matters: The underperformance of Trump-backed candidates...
Focus groups: Georgia swing voters and the Senate runoff
Georgia swing voters in our post-election Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups said they're just as committed to voting in the Dec. 6 runoff to decide the winner of the Senate race — and possibly control of the chamber — as to casting ballots in Tuesday's midterms. Why it matters:...
Federal judge in Texas strikes down Biden's student loan relief plan
A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's student debt relief program Thursday. The latest: The Biden administration said in a Thursday night filing that it's appealing the ruling of the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman. "We strongly disagree with the District Court's ruling on our student debt relief program," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement confirming the appeal.
Texas has now sent 300 buses of migrants out of state, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Thursday that the state has now sent 300 buses of undocumented migrants to predominantly Democrat-run cities in a bid to test their social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies. The big picture: Since the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported from...
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Utah Democrats at odds over decision to back McMullin after he loses
Utah Democrats are at odds with each other over whether it was a smart bet to scrap their own candidate and support independent Evan McMullin in the U.S. Senate race against Republican Sen. Mike Lee.The Associated Press called the race for Lee, who was defeating McMullin 55% to 41% as of Wednesday afternoon.Why it matters: The risky move could reverberate across Democrats' party-building efforts as they try to turn Utah from a deep-red state to a purple one.Context: Utah's rapid population growth could eventually tip the scales in Democrats' favor, with most transplants moving here from blue states in recent...
Michigan Democrats will control Legislature for first time in decades
Michigan Democrats are set to control both legislative chambers for the first time in 38 years. Why it matters: It's the first time in nearly four decades that Democratic lawmakers will have an opportunity to pass laws that shape major issues without bipartisan support. Michigan becomes one of 18 Democratic...
Here's what Minnesota Democrats want to do with their new "trifecta"
Top Minnesota Democrats pledged Wednesday to use their new "trifecta" at the State Capitol to revive progressive proposals that stalled under the previously politically divided government. The big picture: The DFL's surprise sweep of state government will give the party full power over spending the record surplus and passing policies when the Legislature returns in January. What they're saying: "Last night's vote was not just a pat on the back, it was a mission order going forward," Gov. Tim Walz told reporters. "It was about a vision about what we can do."Zoom in: Leaders said it would be "premature" to...
Republicans keep Arkansas legislature
Northwest Arkansas didn't see any upset wins for state Senate or state House, and the makeup of the legislature remains deeply red.What happened: NWA voters chose Republicans in all contested races except one — Democratic state Rep. David Whitaker won with 52% of the vote over Republican Brian Hester in state Representative District 22, which includes parts of Farmington and Fayetteville. A few Democrats ran unopposed and will hold their seats.The intrigue: Washington County in particular leans further left than most of the state, with Democrats Whitaker, state Sen. Greg Leding and state Reps. Nicole Clowney and Denise Garner representing...
Candidates against critical race theory thrive in North Texas
Candidates who rose to prominence opposing critical race theory did well in North Texas elections this week — but that wasn't the case in other parts of the state. Driving the news: Tim O'Hare, who co-founded the Southlake Families PAC, which supports candidates running on anti-CRT platforms, won his race for Tarrant County judge.
Here's what happens to Iowa's unreturned can deposits
Droppett is a pilot program that allows users to place a QR sticker on bags of cans to be counted, with deposits automatically added to their bank accounts. There's a dropoff site in DSM that we wrote about last month that prompted an Ask Axios question from reader Stuart T.
Judge hits Trump lawyers with $50,000 fines over tossed Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida issued monetary sanctions against former President Trump's attorneys as he admonished them for what he called their "frivolous" failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denounced what he called the Trump lawyers' "cavalier attitude towards...
