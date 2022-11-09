Read full article on original website
Election Analysis: Mills, Dems 'rewarded' by Maine voters
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election Day is over, and now the analysis of Maine's preliminary election results begins with Republicans and Democrats trying to figure out what worked and what didn't. Dr. Mark Brewer is chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Maine. He told NEWS...
WMTW
Rep. Jared Golden all but declares victory in undecided Maine congressional race
LEWISTON, Maine -- Nov. 10, 2022 — In Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, incumbentDemocratic Congressman Jared Golden all but declared victory on Thursday, saying he had a "commanding lead" in his race for a third term. With 99.5% of precincts counted as of late Thursday evening, Golden maintained a...
wabi.tv
Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race. Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston. The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead...
wabi.tv
Secretary of State announces ranked-choice tabulation for Congressional District 2
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two-term incumbent Jared Golden will have to wait until Tuesday to see if he defeated Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District. The Secretary of State’s Office says the race will head to a ranked choice runoff. Golden had to contend with both...
mainepublic.org
In Maine, Election Day was especially good for Democrats — and bad for Republicans
After an election that went particularly well for Maine Democrats, Maine Public's chief political correspondent, Steve Mistler, spoke with host Irwin Gratz about the results. Democrats held onto the Blaine House and both chambers of the Legislature, and will likely keep both of the state's two congressional seats. This interview...
mainepublic.org
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
wabi.tv
Former Gov. LePage concedes, cites ‘grave’ concerns over inflation for Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Former Gov. Paul LePage has conceded in the race for the Blaine House. LePage made the announcement over his official Facebook page, saying he accepts the results of Tuesday’s election. He adds: “I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the...
wabi.tv
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
mainepublic.org
Maine’s top judge makes plea for more attorneys to address ‘crisis’
Maine's chief justice is asking more attorneys to represent low-income defendants as the state faces a “dual crisis" in the court system. The state commission that provides free lawyers to criminal defendants who can't afford to hire one has been sounding the alarm about the dire situation for several years now. And this week, Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill of Maine's Supreme Judicial Court appealed to private attorneys to join Maine's shrinking pool of indigent legal defense lawyers.
Gov. Mills celebrates historic re-election at Becky's Diner in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It has become a bit of a tradition for Gov. Janet Mills to celebrate her victories at Becky's Diner in Portland. "We're pretty excited about things to come," Gov. Mills said outside the diner Wednesday morning. She added that she'll serve all Mainers, not just those...
penbaypilot.com
Clint Clinton Collamore, Sr., wins Maine House District 45 by slim margin
Voters from two Knox County communities and three Lincoln County towns voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 on who would fill the open House District 45 seat, deciding between Clinton Collamore Sr., a Democrat from Waldoboro, and Lynn Madison, a Republican from Waldoboro. District 45 includes the Knox County towns of Friendship...
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
Maine Governor Mills Will Spend 4 More Years In The Blaine House
According to WMTW, Governor Janet Mills has been re-elected as the governor of Maine. As of 3:30 AM on November 9th, 2022, about 80% of the votes had been counted. This count has given Mills a two digit lead over LePage. As of the time of this writing, Mills had...
wabi.tv
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paul LePage’s mission to unseat Democratic candidate Janet Mills, did not materialize following Tuesday’s Midterm Elections. LePage picked up 42 percent of the votes compared to Governor Mill’s 56 percent . Independent candidate Sam Hunkler received 2 percent. LePage did not concede the...
wabi.tv
Maine candidates cast their votes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
